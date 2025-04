Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (TCMH) and Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (WTCH) have jointly provided immediate assistance to residents of Putra Heights who were affected by the devastating gas pipeline leak fire that occurred on 1st April.

The companies are deploying at least 30 units of Nissan, GAC Motor and Renault vehicles under a vehicle loan programme to support affected families, ensuring they maintain essential mobility during this challenging time at no cost for one month.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between TCMH, WTCH, the Ministry of Transport, the Selangor State Government and local authorities, all working in close coordination to expedite aid distribution and support the community.

“It is disheartening to witness the extent of impact and damage to the residents, especially during this festive period. Our hearts go out to them, and we wish for quick recovery to those who were injured,” said Daniel Ho Wai Ming, Group Chief Executive Officer of TCMH.

“We hope that our support can help affected residents to get back to their daily lives and ease any mobility disruptions,” Daniel Ho continued.

TCMH and WTCH remain committed to supporting the Putra Heights community and will continue to collaborate with government agencies and local authorities to provide the necessary assistance.

Affected residents are encouraged to contact the Selangor State Executive Council’s office to register for immediate assistance at +60 16-412 2721 (Jen).