Temporary closure of Kuala Lumpur - Karak Highway for both east and west directions due to highway sinkhole

The Kuala Lumpur - Karak Highway in both east and west directions has been temporarily closed following a sinkhole incident at Kilometer 66.1 of the highway.

The sinkhole that appeared on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) near Bentong is believed to have been caused by the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) works nearby.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that initial investigations revealed that the sinkhole was a result of the ECRL's underground tunnel boring works in that area. He has instructed the relevant departments and agencies to keep him updated on the incident.

The East Coast Highway (LPT) announced on Twitter that motorists travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur are directed to exit at the Pekan Bentong Timir Junction and re-enter at the Pekan Bentong Barat Junction.

On the other hand, those travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan are directed to exit at the Pekan Bentong Barat Junction and re-enter at the Pekan Bentong Timur Junction.

According to Nur Aishah Zaha, a spokesperson for the Kuala Lumpur - Karak Highway, they received an emergency call at 8:39 pm from a motorist using the highway.

For the time being, the affected section at Kilometer 66.1 is closed for public use.