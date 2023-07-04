Tesla Model 3 and Y to be launched here in Malaysia on July 20th?

Tesla Malaysia has officially announced that it will officiate its arrival into the Malaysian market on July 20th.

While the announcement itself has been deleted from its official Instagram account for reasons unknown, we can expect to see the arrival of either the Model 3 or Model Y or even both at the same time.

Tesla Malaysia has been receiving a lot of hype, particularly due to the big involvement from our current Minister of Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul. In the next few weeks, Malaysia will be the third country in Southeast Asia to officially sell the Tesla offerings after Singapore and Thailand.

Looking at the photo, we can see that the Model Y is being 'previewed' for launch, but considering the fact that it shares a lot of parts with the Model 3, it makes sense for Tesla Malaysia to bring in both models at the same time to cater to both the sedan enthusiasts as well as the SUV followers in the country.

The next obvious question would be the pricing. The best indicator is most likely the ones sold in Thailand with prices starting from THB1,759,000 to THB2,309,000 for the Model 3, which is around RM235k to RM308k.

As for the Model Y, you can buy one in Thailand from THB1,959,000 to THB2,509,000 (around RM262k to RM335k) for three different variants (same as the Model 3). Judging by these figures, our best-educated guess would be an estimated starting price tag of RM250k for the Model 3 and closer to the RM300k mark for the Model Y.

Also, expect to see three different variants for each model that starts with the Standard Range RWD followed by the Long Range AWD and the Performance AWD. We will only know for sure once we arrive on the fateful date of 20 July 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.