Tesla Model 3 Highland launched in Malaysia - priced from RM 189k, what will you get?

Fans have been waiting for a new Tesla model and now it’s finally here in Malaysia. Tesla Model 3 Highland's price starts from RM 189,000 for the Standard Range variant and RM 218,000 for the Long Range variant.

Tesla Model 3 Highland variants feature different drive layouts and driving ranges. The Standard Range comes with a single rear-mounted electric, making it a rear-wheel drive (RWD) EV. It offers a driving range of 513 km (WLTP) and is able to sprint 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Long Range variant is fitted with two electric motors that move all four wheels (all-wheel drive - AWD). The driving range is rated at 629 km as per WLTP standards, with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds.

In terms of charging capabilities, both variants support AC charging of up to 11 kW. For the RWD Standard Range variant, DC charging is rated at 170 kW; whereas the AWD Long Range supports DC charging of up to 250 kW.

As for the interior, Tesla Model 3 Highland features all-vegan materials with tech textiles and matte aluminium trim to enhance its all-black look, creating a sophisticated yet minimalist atmosphere in the cabin.

You will also notice the lack of traditional stalks, as the multifunctional steering wheel integrates essential functions such as turn signals and high beams. To further complement its unruffled cabin comfort, new seals and dual-layer 360-degree acoustic glass are installed to reduce cabin noise with up to 31% reduction in the 50-1000 Hz range.

Moreover, Tesla Model 3 Highland features a 15.4-inch touchscreen at the front and an 8-inch rear touchscreen for rear passengers to control multiple functions such as music, volume, and air-conditioning.

Buyers will get either a 9- or 17-speaker setup according to the variant chosen.

Other than the standard 18-inch Photon Wheels, both variants of Tesla Model 3 come standard in Pearl White Multi-Coat exterior colour, black interior colour, Basic Autopilot function, and 30-day Premium Connectivity Trial without extra cost.

Tesla Model 3 Highland’s price will increase as buyers add-on the optional upgrades that include:

Exterior colour: Solid Black (RM 5,000) / Deep Blue Metallic (RM 5,000), or new colours such as Stealth Grey (RM 7,500) / Ultra Red (RM 11,000)

Wheels: 19-inch Nova Wheels (RM 7,500)

Interior colour: Black and white (RM 5,000)

Enhanced Autopilot with Auto Lane Change and Autopark (RM 16,000)

Full Self-Driving (RM 32,000)

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range RWD variant comes with 8 years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) battery and drive unit warranty. Meanwhile, the Long Range AWD variant gets 8 years or 192,000 km warranty with a minimum 70% battery capacity retention.

Both variants get the same basic vehicle warranty of 4 years or 80,000 km.

Interested? Being the first launch in the ASEAN region, Model 3’s deliveries in Malaysia are expected to begin by the end of 2023 and all Tesla models can be collected and serviced at Tesla’s HQ in Cyberjaya.