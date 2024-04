Tesla Malaysia has updated its Model 3 Highland offering here in the country with the introduction of the latest variant, the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

For those who are interested, the Tesla Model 3 Performance is priced from RM242,000 and that's not including the RM1,000 booking fee. For that asking price, you'll get a Tesla Model 3 with the new Performance Drive Unit - two electric motors that can generate 460hp.

That's enough to propel from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds before arriving to its top speed of 262km/h. With that extra power, the range is slightly sacrificed to 528km (WLTP), which is still a respectable figure compared to the Model 3 Long Range's 629km.

Despite costing RM24,000 more than the Long Range variant, the Tesla Model 3 Performance makes up for it with a bunch of added goodies like a bespoke performance design with a carbon fibre spoiler, new adaptive suspension, performance brakes and chassis, 20-inch forged performance wheels, and carbon fibre details just to name a few.

There's also the addition of Track Mode V3 - a new calibration feature for the powertrain and adaptive suspension that allows the user to customise things like handling balance, stability controls, and regen braking to your liking.

If you fancy other exterior colours apart from the base (and free) Pearl White Multi-Coat, then you'll need to add RM7,500 to RM11,000 to the asking price. The same goes for the black/white interior (RM5,000), Enhanced Autopilot (RM16,000), and Full Self-Driving Capability (RM32,000) which will also feature Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control Autosteer on city streets.

Tesla Malaysia also stated on their official website that the new Tesla Model 3 Performance will begin deliveries in Q2 2024.