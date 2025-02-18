Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ debut in Malaysia, on preview at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2- price starts at RM195k

Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' has been officially launched in Malaysia and it is now available for public viewing at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2.

It offers two variants: Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) and Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Regarding styling, these two variants -Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) and Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD)- come with an exclusive design and a new colour option known as Glacier Blue.

The prices for both variants as below:

Tesla Model Y RWD: RM195,450

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: RM242,450

Every aspect of the New Model Y can be tailored to suit individual tastes, including the colour options. But there will be no extra cost if you choose Stealth Grey.

The following fees apply if you prefer a different colour on your New Model Y:

White – RM5,000

Glacier Blue – RM7,500

Quicksilver – RM11,000

Ultra Red – RM11,000

Furthermore, the new version features a front lightbar inspired by a Cybertruck and a full-width indirect lightbar at the rear. It also has a new rim design.

Some other modern features that complement this model include adjustable ambient lighting, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen and an additional 8-inch display screen for passengers in the second row.

Meanwhile, the technical aspects of the Tesla Model Y is as follows:

Variant Model Y Model Y Long Range Motor Rear-Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive Range (WLTP) 466 km 551 km 0-100 km/h 5.9 sec 4.3 sec* Top Speed 201 km/h 201 km/h

The deliveries for this model is expected to be on April.