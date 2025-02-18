Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ debut in Malaysia, on preview at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2- price starts at RM195k

Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ debut in Malaysia, on preview at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2- price starts at RM195k

Auto News
 | 

Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ debut in Malaysia, on preview at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2- price starts at RM195k

Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' has been officially launched in Malaysia and it is now available for public viewing at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2. 

 

It offers two variants: Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) and Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

 

 

Regarding styling, these two variants -Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) and Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD)-  come with an exclusive design and a new colour option known as Glacier Blue.

 

The prices for both variants as below:

  • Tesla Model Y RWD: RM195,450
  • Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD: RM242,450

 

Every aspect of the New Model Y can be tailored to suit individual tastes, including the colour options. But there will be no extra cost if you choose Stealth Grey.

The following fees apply if you prefer a different colour on your New Model Y:

 

  • White – RM5,000
  • Glacier Blue – RM7,500
  • Quicksilver – RM11,000
  • Ultra Red – RM11,000

 

Furthermore, the new version features a front lightbar inspired by a Cybertruck and a full-width indirect lightbar at the rear. It also has a new rim design.

 

 

Some other modern features that complement this model include adjustable ambient lighting, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen and an additional 8-inch display screen for passengers in the second row.

 

Meanwhile, the technical aspects of the Tesla Model Y is as follows:

 

Variant

Model Y

Model Y Long Range

Motor

Rear-Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Range (WLTP)

466 km

551 km

0-100 km/h

5.9 sec

4.3 sec*

Top Speed

201 km/h

201 km/h

 

 

The deliveries for this model is expected to be on April.

 

 

 

 

Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now