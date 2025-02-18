Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ debut in Malaysia, on preview at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2- price starts at RM195k

Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' has been officially launched in Malaysia and it is now available for public viewing at Pavilion Damansara Heights until March 2.
It offers two variants: Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) and Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
Regarding styling, these two variants -Rear-wheel Drive (RWD) and Long-Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD)- come with an exclusive design and a new colour option known as Glacier Blue.
The prices for both variants as below:
Every aspect of the New Model Y can be tailored to suit individual tastes, including the colour options. But there will be no extra cost if you choose Stealth Grey.
The following fees apply if you prefer a different colour on your New Model Y:
Furthermore, the new version features a front lightbar inspired by a Cybertruck and a full-width indirect lightbar at the rear. It also has a new rim design.
Some other modern features that complement this model include adjustable ambient lighting, a 15.4-inch infotainment screen and an additional 8-inch display screen for passengers in the second row.
Meanwhile, the technical aspects of the Tesla Model Y is as follows:
Variant
Model Y
Model Y Long Range
Motor
Rear-Wheel Drive
All-Wheel Drive
Range (WLTP)
466 km
551 km
0-100 km/h
5.9 sec
4.3 sec*
Top Speed
201 km/h
The deliveries for this model is expected to be on April.