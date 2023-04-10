Tesla staff violate owners' privacies by internally sharing sensitive images and videos?

Tesla has landed in hot waters yet again after reports of its staff sharing sensitive images and videos recorded from the car's ADAS cameras.

A class-action lawsuit has already been filed based on a recent report from Reuters in regards to the major EV brand allegedly violating privacy laws by sharing sensitive images and intimate videos between the workers within Tesla.

In other words, very private videos and photos are being shared internally and to make things worse, joked around according to some former employees of Tesla. Henry Yeah, a current owner of a Tesla car, has filed the suit on behalf of 'anyone who has owned or leased a Tesla since 2019'.

While Tesla has stated several times that the cameras on their cars are 'designed from the ground up to protect your privacy', contents like the cameras catching a male owner walking up to the car naked, intimate videos within the house, and even accidents involving kids were shared around.

To make things worse, a former Tesla engineer stated that each Tesla can be tracked in terms of location, and identify the owners to add more salt to the wound that was already caused by the photos and videos.

If all of these turn out to be true and proven in a court of law, it's going to be a serious privacy invasion lawsuit for Tesla, but even worse, they might be instructed to remove the cameras altogether and affect the car's Autopilot systems.

That will seriously affect the appeal of possibly owning a Tesla in the future, don't you think?