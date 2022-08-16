The 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia - MotoGP Welcomes Fans Back!

The 23rd edition of Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia takes place from 21-23 October 2022 and this time fans of MotoGP will once again be welcomed back to Sepang International Circuit.

The 23rd edition also marks Petronas' debut as the title sponsor after reaching an agreement with MotoGP rights holder, Dorna Sports earlier this year.

Malaysians will be happy to know that local talent, Syarifuddin Azman (Damok), has been granted a wildcard entry in the Moto3 World Championship. Damok 21-year-old is currently ranked second in the FIM JuniorGP championship standings.

Chief Executive Officer of SIC, Azhan Shafriman Hanif said, “This year marks the first year of Petronas as the Title Sponsor for the Grand Prix. SIC is all set to #WelcomeHome all the local and international motorsports fans to Sepang after two years hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and we will ensure the quality of Malaysia Grand Prix is at the highest level.”

“With no Malaysian riders competing full season in the Championship, I believe Damok will be the pull factor for Malaysians to cheer fellow Malaysian on the grid,” added Shafriman.

The MotoGP race week will kick-off on Wednesday with a Public Cooking Contest showcasing talented MotoGP riders in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The much anticipated Public Pit Lane Walk and Riders’ Autograph Session will take place on 21 October 2022 where fans can get up close and personal with their favourite riders.

For the first time ever, SIC will be presenting a new lifestyle experience - a curated festival feel that combines local food, culture, outdoor, live music, art installations, and unique activations under one roof.

There will also be a lucky draw where two winners stand a chance to win a Yamaha NVX and Y15ZR bikes with SIC limited-edition livery worth RM22,000 through the #MalaysianGP2022 Mega Lucky Draw contest.

In conjunction with Merdeka, SIC is running a special promotion starting today up to 31 August 2022 - tickets can be purchased at www.sepangcircuit.com.