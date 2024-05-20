The 2024 Isuzu D-Max breaches new territory with unrelenting improvement

The Isuzu D-Max continues to soldier ahead in pursuit of continual refinement. When the third-generation D-Max first graced the market, it transcended expectations, demonstrating prowess far beyond its station. Now, arriving with enhancements for 2024, it ascends to even greater heights.

Visually, the new Isuzu D-Max commands attention with a bolder, more striking exterior that only adds to its established identity. The front end exudes more aggression while optimising aerodynamic efficiency, expressing fierceness and fluidity.

The introduction of reshaped Bi-LED headlamps, integrating LED daytime running lights and turn signal elements are among the first elements to be noticed, complemented by a sophisticated rear LED combination lamp design that not only enhances its presence after dark but ensures high visibility in even challenging conditions.

Newly designed bumpers, meanwhile, seamlessly meld with the fender and body lines, accentuated by bold highlights, new lower bumpers, and overfenders only add to its new and unmistakable look, featuring an air curtain design that channels wind through slats in the fog lamp recesses into the wheel housing, reducing aerodynamic drag and wind noise.

Rugged yet refined, the 18-inch matte ‘Tough style’ black alloy rims, with their six wide spokes, endow the D-Max X-Terrain, with a robust yet sophisticated look. A new colour, Namibu Orange Mica, joins the flagship’s arsenal for 2024, accentuating the D-Max's athletic body design and commanding road presence.

The tailgate, too, flaunts new design elements. For X-Terrain owners who fit covers or canopies, the new lockable tailgate is a welcome addition.

Inside, The New Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain remains a sanctuary regardless of whether it finds itself beyond the safety of civilisation, or deep within it. The seats, now with a new combination leather design and perforations for cooler, more comfortable journeys, offer extreme comfort and versatility. The driver's seat is electronically adjustable in eight ways and even includes lumbar support.

The dashboard and door panels feature MIURA design elements, imparting a touch of luxury, while subtle ambient lighting fosters a serene mood, with seven colour options to match the driver's preference.

A new head unit, boasting a large 10-inch display in the X-Terrain, not only provides entertainment via wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but also enhances safety with a 360° surround view and 3D image guide for effortless low-speed manoeuvring while a 7-inch e-Lumax Multi Information Display (MID) offers the driver comprehensive information at a glance, and is easily navigated through steering wheel controls.

Enhanced with the new generation of ALLSIGHT safety functions, The New Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain boasts improved stereo cameras capable of detecting and recognising more objects, particularly from the vehicle's flanks thanks to its much wider 120-degree field of view.

This heightened awareness allows for quicker recognition of dangers, alerting the driver or averting imminent accidents altogether. Pedestrian safety is also significantly improved thanks to the new hardware, with the ability to detect children crossing the street, for example, and the addition of Rear Cross Traffic Brake proves particularly beneficial in urban environments.

Powered by a robust 3.0-litre BluePower turbodiesel engine with 190PS and 450Nm, The New Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain delivers exceptional performance across all driving conditions in combination with Isuzu’s renowned Terrain Command 4WD system with Rear Diff Lock.

Enhancing its off-road mastery, the D-Max’s new Rough Terrain mode adapts power delivery to each wheel based on the terrain, ensuring smooth and safe movement, allowing it to conquer extreme conditions like mud or soft sand with ease, further bolstering your confidence to meet every adventure.