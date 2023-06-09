The 2024 Lexus GX is probably the most sophisticated overland vehicle you can buy

Lexus debuts the 2024 GX, now with a more rugged and sculpted appearance as well as more advanced tech.

The 2024 Lexus GX marks the introduction of the third generation of this SUV, replacing its predecessor that debuted back in 2010. The new model features a more rugged and sculpted appearance compared to the outgoing version, along with enhanced modern technology. Scheduled to go on sale in early 2024, pricing details are not yet available.

Under the hood, the 2024 GX utilizes the GA-F platform, which is also found in the LX 600. It incorporates a double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link setup at the rear. Lexus has also introduced electronic power steering for improved steering feel both on and off-road.

Additionally, an optional Adaptive Variable Suspension with active dampers is offered. Initially, the GX 550 will be the only available powertrain option, equipped with a twin-turbo 3.4-litre V6 engine producing 349 horsepower and 650Nm of torque. This power is managed by a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Comparing the new powertrain to the previous generation, the standard drivetrain of the GX includes a full-time four-wheel drive and a lockable Torsen limited-slip centre differential. The electronically controlled transfer case now shifts between 4WD-High and 4WD-Low more quickly than before. The Overtrail grades also come with a locking rear differential for enhanced off-road capabilities.

While a hybrid powertrain option will be introduced for the GX at a later stage, Toyota has not provided a specific release date yet. In terms of design, the 2024 GX showcases a completely refreshed look, featuring angular body lines and sharp creases. The iconic spindle grille is retained but has been incorporated more subtly into the front fascia. The profile view highlights the more upright windshield, while the rear includes a power hatchback with a separate glass opening and a kick sensor for automatic operation.

The 2024 GX will be available in six different trim levels: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+.

The Overtrail trims stand out with their black fender accents and aluminium skid plate. They ride on 18-inch wheels equipped with 33-inch tires and offer features such as crawl control, downhill assist control, and a 3D multi-terrain monitor. The Overtrail+ variant includes special seats with massage functionality and a power-extending cushion.

Inside the cabin, luxury takes precedence despite the rugged exterior design. The instrument cluster has been upgraded to a 12.3-inch digital display, replacing the previous analogue gauges with a small screen.

The infotainment system now boasts a larger 14.0-inch display (compared to the current 10.3-inch screen) and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Temperature and audio volume can be controlled using dedicated dials, while buttons for operating the transfer case and differentials are situated behind the gearshift on the center console. A head-up display is available as an option.

The 2024 GX offers two seating configurations: a six-passenger layout with captain's chairs in the second row and a seven-person layout with a bench seat in that position. The standard front chairs are heated and ventilated, with optional heating for the second row.

The upholstery combines semi-aniline leather and NuLuxe in colour options such as Black,Gray, and Saddle Tan. The Overtrail models feature a mix of either Black and Olive or Chateau and Olive upholstery combinations.