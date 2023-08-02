The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series looks impressive, but there's one problem with it...

After much anticipation, Toyota has unveiled the all-new generation of the Land Cruiser middle child, known as the Prado.

However, interestingly, not all markets will retain the Prado name on the all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series, as it was not mentioned during the global debut. Toyota Australia, however, has confirmed that they will continue to use the Prado name.

The Land Cruiser 250 Series, planned for launch in the first half of 2024 in Japan, is as usual, designed to be a reliable and sturdy vehicle, fulfilling the practical needs and lifestyle choices of customers. It harks back to the Land Cruiser's roots, ensuring it can be trusted for all kinds of journeys.

Built on the same GA-F platform as the larger Land Cruiser 300 Series, the 250 Series boasts improved off-road and on-road performance.

This is achieved through a significant increase in rigidity, better wheel articulation, electric power steering, and the introduction of the Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism (SDM).

The SDM is a switch-operated function that allows the driver to change the front stabiliser state, providing driving performance and ride comfort when off-road and handling stability when on-road.

The Land Cruiser 250 Series comes with a diverse lineup of powertrains, including the first-ever hybrid system for a Land Cruiser. All engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, except for the base naturally aspirated petrol engine, which gets a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The announced engines are:

2.7-litre 2TR-FE petrol (163 PS/246 Nm) 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV turbodiesel (204 PS/500 Nm) 2.8-litre 1GD-FTV turbodiesel mild-hybrid (204 PS/500 Nm) 2.4-litre T24A-FTS turbo petrol (281 PS/430 Nm) 2.4-litre T24A-FTS turbo petrol full-hybrid (330 PS/630 Nm)

Notably, the Land Cruiser 250 has two hybrid powertrains, a full-hybrid 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a mild-hybrid (MHEV) turbodiesel, which combines the 2.8-litre mill with a 48V starter generator.

The 250 Series will be sold in various markets, including North America, China, Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Japan. However, some developing markets, like Southeast Asia and Latin America, where the Toyota Fortuner is preferred, are not mentioned.

Design-wise, the Land Cruiser 250 strikes a perfect balance between traditional and modern, both inside and outside. The overall look is focused on three keywords: reliable, timeless, and professional.

The functional design also enhances driving visibility thanks to a low-set cowl, a lower beltline, and a shorter mirror-to-mirror width. Moreover, the vehicle offers ease of customization and repair with modular components that can be easily removed.

Safety is not compromised, as the Land Cruiser 250 comes standard with the latest version of the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) ADAS suite across all variants. Specific details on the TSS features will be announced in 2024 during its launch.

Lastly, for fans of the Prado name, Toyota Australia has confirmed that they will continue to use the iconic nameplate for the Land Cruiser 250 Series. The Prado name holds significance in many markets, and it is a positive decision to carry it forward.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series is set to redefine the trust and reliability the Land Cruiser is known for while offering a range of powertrains, including hybrid options, to cater to diverse needs and preferences. The debut of this remarkable SUV is eagerly awaited, and it promises to set new benchmarks in the world of hybrid vehicles.