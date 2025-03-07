The 2025 Volvo ES90 is the brand’s new non-SUV EV flagship - fastback, crossover, sedan all in one?

After much anticipation, Volvo has introduced its first fully electric sedan, the ES90, expanding its lineup of electric vehicles, which already includes models like the EX90, EM90, EX40, EC40, and EX30. Although it may appear as a conventional sedan, Volvo asserts that the ES90 belongs to a category of its own, combining the elegance of a sedan, the versatility of a fastback, and the generous interior space and raised ride height reminiscent of an SUV.

To our eyes at least, it really does resemble a higher riding but still sleek and sporty fastback. And with Volvo Car Malaysia’s penchant for bringing in new models at a pretty quick pace from when they’re available internationally, such as the locally incoming EX90, we’re looking forward to the ES90 hitting our shores before too long.

On to the car itself, the ES90's design elements reflect this philosophy, featuring a sleek fastback-style rear and pronounced wheel arches that add to its SUV-like presence. Signature Volvo aesthetics remain, with the Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights extending into the front bumper, similar to the EX90. The headlights, split by the DRLs, do not include the elaborate startup sequence found on the EX90. At the back, the taillights adopt a C-shaped design and integrate additional light bars that trace the edges of the rear window. Other notable exterior features include flush door handles, a minimalist front fascia adorned only by the Iron Mark logo and a lower intake, as well as a roof-mounted lidar sensor. The aerodynamically optimized design results in a low drag coefficient of just 0.25.

As a large sedan bearing Volvo’s ‘90’ designation, the ES90 measures 5,000 mm in length and 1,942 mm in width, with a wheelbase spanning 3,102 mm. The height varies depending on the chosen powertrain and suspension setup. When equipped with air suspension and a rear-wheel-drive configuration, the sedan stands at 1,547 mm, which lowers slightly to 1,546 mm with all-wheel drive. With traditional coil springs and all-wheel drive, the height increases to 1,553 mm. Ground clearance also differs across configurations, contributing to the vehicle’s SUV-like stance.

Models with air suspension and rear-wheel drive offer 181 mm of clearance, while those with all-wheel drive have 177 mm. When fitted with coil springs, the all-wheel-drive variant provides 184 mm. Volvo has also designed the ES90 with a substantial wading capability of 2.5 meters.

Underpinning the ES90 is the SPA2 platform, making it the first Volvo to feature an 800V electrical system. Three powertrain options are available. The base rear-wheel-drive model produces 333 PS and 480 Nm of torque, achieving a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. It houses a 92 kWh battery, providing a range of 650 km under the WLTP cycle and 700 km under China’s CLTC cycle. AC charging at 11 kW takes eight hours for a full charge, while DC fast charging at 300 kW can replenish 10-80% in just 20 minutes.

The twin-motor all-wheel-drive variant delivers a combined output of 449 PS and 670 Nm, cutting the 0-100 km/h sprint to 5.5 seconds while maintaining the same 180 km/h top speed. Its larger 106 kWh battery extends the WLTP range to 700 km (740 km under CLTC). AC charging at 11 kW takes 10 hours, whereas 350 kW DC fast charging achieves a 10-80% charge in 20 minutes.

For those seeking maximum performance, the Twin Motor Performance model ups the output to an impressive 680 PS and 870 Nm, slashing the 0-100 km/h acceleration to just 4 seconds. Despite its enhanced power, it retains the same 106 kWh battery and 700 km WLTP range as the standard twin-motor variant. Charging capabilities remain identical as well.

Inside, the ES90 adopts a dashboard layout reminiscent of the EX90, featuring a nine-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, and a vertically oriented 14.5-inch central touchscreen. Google’s built-in software suite ensures seamless access to Google Maps, Google Assistant, and downloadable apps via Google Play.

Interior highlights include six ambient lighting themes, a panoramic roof with an optional electrochromic function, four-zone climate control with air purification, and multiple sound system options, including a premium 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup. The Bowers & Wilkins system offers an exclusive mode that emulates the acoustics of London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios.

True to Volvo’s reputation for safety, the ES90 comes equipped with an array of advanced driver-assistance systems. Standard features include collision avoidance and mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, Pilot Assist, blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, driver monitoring, door opening alert, and full-cabin occupant sensing. Cargo space is practical, with 424 liters in the rear, expandable to 733 liters with the back seats folded. Additionally, a 22-liter front trunk (frunk) provides extra storage for charging cables.

Aligning with Volvo’s sustainability goals, 29% of the aluminum and 18% of the steel used in the ES90 is recycled. The vehicle also incorporates 16% recycled polymers and bio-based materials, while the interior wood panels are sourced from FSC-certified suppliers. A blockchain-based “battery passport” ensures transparency in tracking the battery’s raw materials.

Positioned as a competitor to premium electric sedans like the Audi A6 e-tron, BMW i5, and Mercedes-Benz EQE, the ES90 is currently available for order in select European markets, with wider availability planned through 2026.