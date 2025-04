Toyota has pulled the curtains down for its final hurrah of the A90 Supra as it comes to its 6th year of production since 2019.

To give it the send off it deserves, 2 new Supra variants have been announced – the Supra RZ Grade and the incredibly limited A90 Final Edition.

The RZ will be receiving updates in almost every aspect of the car namely –

Bigger brakes

374 mm diameter disc brakes (previously 348 mm)

Improved body rigidity

Strengthened rear under floor brace

Strengthened rear subframe rubber mounts

Strengthened front control arms rubber bushings

Aluminium stabiliser brackets

New suspension setup

Adjusted front and rear camber angle

Revised dampers

Strenghtened front stabiliser strengthened

Improved aerodynamics

New front wheel arch flaps

Raised front tire spats

Ducktail carbon fibre spoiler

Interior updates

“GR”-embroided Alantara and leather seats

Red touches for shiftknob & seat belt



As for the A90 Final Edition, it received even more upgrades to suit its more aggressive purpose over the “standard” model such as –

Bigger and better brakes

395 mm diameter front disc brakes Stickier brake pads for the front

Drilled floating discs front and rear.

Increased performance

Power increased from 368hp to 435hp

Torque increased from 500Nm to 571Nm

Improved intake system

New catalyst and Akrapovič titanium muffler

Improved cooling

Strengthened radiator cooling fan

New sub-radiator

Enlarged Cooling fins for differential gear cover

Improved body rigidity

Strengthened Front cowl brace and front underfloor brace

Strengthened luggage crossbar

Strengthened rear arms

Strengthened bushings for front lower arms

Pillow ball joints used for front control arms

Reinforced aluminium stabilisers

New suspension setup

Updated wheel camber

Adjustable KW suspension

Strengthened stabilisers

Improved aerodynamics

New Front carbon-fibre canards

New Front centre flap

New Swan-neck carbon fibre wing

Interior upgrades

“RECARO Podium CF” full carbon fibre bucket seats

Alcantara interior trims

Red seatbelts, exclusive carbon fibre scuff plates, instrument panel &carbon-fibre ornaments

The Partially upgraded RZ Grade Supra will be available Globally and is scheduled to be on sale as Spring arrives. The A90 Final Edition, however, will only be available in Japan and Europe with a limited 300 units worldwide (150 units in Japan and 150 units in Europe).

If you’re not picky about your Supras, you can find a wide selection of A90 Toyota Supras for yourself on Carlist.my.