The all-new G60 BMW 5 Series and i5: To ICE or EV?

The 8th-Gen BMW 5 Series is probably one of the most important generations of the 5 Series, as it is offered for the first time either with an ICE or fully electric powertrain.

After six years of the seventh-generation 5 Series, BMW has decided to replace it and debut the eight generation 5er. The new 5 Series brings with it an up-to-date look, and along with it, a few world firsts for the iconic executive sedan.

For now, the most pertinent of matters surrounding the new 5 Series is its debut lineup. BMW will be debuting the eight-generation 5 Series with just one petrol model, the 520i. If you want a more powerful petrol powered 5 Series, you'll have to wait for the 530e and 550e hybrids next year. There are other petrol-powered 8th-Gen 5 Series, but they are only destined for the US market for now.

Speaking of hybrids and electrification, BMW has also introduced a lineup of fully electrified 5 Series called the BMW i5. It's equipped with BMW's fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

The top model for the all-electric BMW i5 is the M60 xDrive. It has 601 hp and M performance driving characteristics. Two highly integrated drive motors on the front and rear axles make the M60 an electric all-wheel drive vehicle.

The system torque generated is up to 820 Nm when M Sport Boost or the M Launch Control function is activated. This enables the BMW i5 M60 to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, which is roughly the same as the M5 competition. Its top speed is electrically limited to 230 km/h and the M60 has a driving range of up to 516 kilometres.

The BMW i5 eDrive40 only has an electric motor at the rear wheels and it can generate a maximum output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of up to 430 Nm with Sport Boost or Launch Control function.

It's not as fast as the M60, but it can still do the 0 to 100 km/h run in 6.0 seconds. Its top speed is 193 km/h and it has a driving range of up to 582 kilometres.

The Combined Charging Unit (CCU) of the BMW i5 enables AC charging with an output of up to 11 kW as standard and up to 22 kW as an option. The high-voltage battery can be charged with direct current with a power of up to 205 kW. For example, the battery charge level in the BMW i5 can go from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Both i5s use an 84.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which has added some weight to the EV 5 Series.

As mentioned before, the petrol range starts with a rear-wheel-driven 520i, which sports a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The mild-hybrid system helps with its performance, as the 520i is good for 205 hp and 330Nm of torque, which allows it to complete the 0-100km/h run in 7.5 seconds.

The interior of the 5 Series has also been revamped, looking more like a mini 7 Series instead of a 3 Series. The biggest headline for the interior is the use of Vegan leather and the big curved screen in front of the steering wheel, which houses a 12.3" digital instrument cluster and 14.9" infotainment touchscreen. The air vents are nearly hidden, which gives the interior this clean feel to it.

The next-gen BMW 5 Series will enter production in October 2023 and it'll be interesting to see what variants will be made available locally. One thing's for sure, and that surety is that we'll probably get the option of an ICE or EV 5 Series for the first time in Malaysia.