The Best CARSOME deals and offers are coming to Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair 2023!

Not only is the 2023 Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair the place to find the hottest new cars under one roof, but your options are limitless once you consider CARSOME being there to open up so many new avenues for high quality pre-owned vehicles.

Happening from September 1st to 3rd at the Setia City Convention Centre (10am to 8pm), it will also be packed with exciting activities, deals, offers, and prizes to be won, promising a fun-filled weekend for all visitors and car buyers.

Once inside, head on over the CARSOME booth and register your details to redeem a CARSOME Service Center voucher worth RM30, valid for 3 months with a minimum spend of RM98. You better hurry, though, as these are limited to the first 250 customers on a first come, first serve basis.

Looking to buy a car?

A tempting array of CARSOME’s finest Certified cars will be on hand with a discount of RM500 on cars below RM50,000 and a discount of RM1,000 for cars above RM50,000 ordered over the duration of the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair. Buyers will even get a FREE front and rear ECO car mat set from Trapo to reward their new ride with!

Not to worry if your favourite CARSOME car isn’t present at this weekend’s event as visitors to the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair will also be able to browse through their full and extensive inventory with CARSOME offering up to RM10,000 discount on cars purchased online.

Fans of Japanese cars are especially fortunate with CARSOME offering a 1+1 warranty if you choose a Toyota Vios, Honda Jazz, Honda City, or Nissan Almera. Meanwhile, those set on buying a Proton or Perodua from CARSOME will get an additional RM500 off the stated price.

You’re also in luck if you happen to be looking to trade in your existing vehicle as CARSOME are offering a generous reward of up to RM1,500!

Looking to sell your car?

CARSOME, though known for offering a revolutionary way to buy cars, are also in the habit of making the selling process as easy and transparent as possible.

If you’re in the market for a car - new, used, or CARSOME Certified - then moving on from ownership of your current vehicle couldn’t be simpler.

No matter what car brand, model, or price range, all you have to do is submit the relevant registration form at the Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair and have your car booked in for inspection between the 1st and 10th of September to be eligible for an RM200 cash reward!

Attention to all owners of Japanese cars! CARSOME is offering an additional RM500 when you sell any Honda City, Jazz, Civic, Toyota Vios, Yaris, Corolla Altis, Mazda 2, Mazda 3, or Nissan Almera.

All owners of Malaysian cars are in for a treat as well with CARSOME offering an additional RM300 for ALL models of Proton or Perodua.

See you there!

We can’t wait to see you at the 2023 Carlist DRIVE Auto Fair, happening at the Setia City Convention Centre from the 1st to 3rd September, where you’ll find unbeatable deals on the hottest new cars on sale in Malaysia as well as a wide selection of tempting pre-owned cars - not to mention the exciting activities and prizes up for grabs to visitors!