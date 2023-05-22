The BMW Concept Touring Coupé unveiled as a one-off shooting brake concept

This year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este event saw the world premiere of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé.

Designed as a closed two-seater with a shooting brake concept (and an ultra-unique one-off), the BMW Concept Touring Coupé represents the epitome of freedom and the joy of traveling together (if there are no kids in the picture yet, if you know what we mean).

This hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind model merges a traditional body concept with modern technology, boasting the brand's six-cylinder in-line engine (from the Z4) known for its performance and refinement.

The creation of the Concept Touring Coupé was led by the BMW Design team with the goal to reimagine an elegant sports car with a traditional-ish body shape that boasts striking proportions from the long bonnet, muscular rear section, and a stance that one can instantly regard to as a shooting brake.

At first glance, you might feel that the brownish exterior colour is somewhat unique because it is. Called 'Sparkling Lario', the paintwork is embedded with blue glass flakes that add depth and uniqueness to the vehicle's appearance.

Additionally, silver-bronze accents and the specially designed BMW kidney grille enhance its overall elegant facade. The exclusive 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels with a 20-spoke radial design just add more 'uumph' to the whole shooting brake stance and look.

That 'uumph'ness is carried into the interior of the BMW Concept Touring Coupé thanks to special Poltrona Frau crafted leather surfaces, two-colour interior tones (dark brown and light saddle brown), and the level of craftsmanship that elevates the whole modern classic vibe.

There's also the custom-made luggage from Modena's famous Schedoni leather workshop that includes two large and one small weekender bags, along with a garment bag, which are all nicely coordinated with the Concept Touring Coupé.

Boujee? Can't argue with that.