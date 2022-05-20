The BYD Denza D9 EV MPV - 3,000 Bookings In 30 Minutes

3,000 bookings in just 30 minutes - what is the BYD Denza D9 EV?

When Mercedes-Benz puts its magic wand over a vehicle, it just seems to fly off the showroom floors - case in point, the newly launched Denza D9, which amassed 3,000 bookings in just 30 minutes after its launch.

The Denza D9 is the latest model from Chinese manufacturer Denza, a car company created in a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. It is available in four-seater or seven-seater configurations.

The seven-seater D9 has a starting price of 390,000 yuan (RM254k), and it can go up to 460,000 yuan (RM299k) depending on the trim level chosen by the customer. The four-seater version is positioned as a more luxurious option, priced at 660,000 yuan (RM430k).

To give you a rough idea of its size, it sits between the Toyota Alphard and the Hyundai Staria. It's available in a couple of different powertrain options, including a full EV.

BYD's Blade battery powers the Denza D9 EV, but the kWh capacity for it has yet to be revealed. What is being told is that it can provide a range of up to 600 kilometres, with a maximum charging rate of 166 kW.

For those who prefer the security of an ICE engine, Denza also sells a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the D9 that uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a smaller electric motor and battery. This PHEV model can still be charged using a DC current supply at a rate of 80 kW.

The full electric range for the hybrid model is 190 kilometres, while the total range is 1,040 kilometres.

The interior of this MPV gets a variety of luxurious bits of trim, such as a large panoramic roof, captain seats in the second row with 10-way adjustment and ventilation as well as massage function, footrest, refrigerator under the front armrest and wireless charger.

For now, the Denza D9 is only available as a left-hand drive vehicle, and since it is a specialised Chinese market brand, it's pretty hard to see it being exported any time soon.