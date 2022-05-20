Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. The BYD Denza D9 EV MPV - 3,000 Bookings In 30 Minutes

The BYD Denza D9 EV MPV - 3,000 Bookings In 30 Minutes

Auto News
 | 

The BYD Denza D9 EV MPV - 3,000 Bookings In 30 Minutes

3,000 bookings in just 30 minutes - what is the BYD Denza D9 EV?

When Mercedes-Benz puts its magic wand over a vehicle, it just seems to fly off the showroom floors - case in point, the newly launched Denza D9, which amassed 3,000 bookings in just 30 minutes after its launch.

Denza D9

The Denza D9 is the latest model from Chinese manufacturer Denza, a car company created in a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. It is available in four-seater or seven-seater configurations.

The seven-seater D9 has a starting price of 390,000 yuan (RM254k), and it can go up to 460,000 yuan (RM299k) depending on the trim level chosen by the customer. The four-seater version is positioned as a more luxurious option, priced at 660,000 yuan (RM430k).

Denza rear view

To give you a rough idea of its size, it sits between the Toyota Alphard and the Hyundai Staria. It's available in a couple of different powertrain options, including a full EV.

BYD's Blade battery powers the Denza D9 EV, but the kWh capacity for it has yet to be revealed. What is being told is that it can provide a range of up to 600 kilometres, with a maximum charging rate of 166 kW.

Denza D9 dashboard

For those who prefer the security of an ICE engine, Denza also sells a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the D9 that uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a smaller electric motor and battery. This PHEV model can still be charged using a DC current supply at a rate of 80 kW.

The full electric range for the hybrid model is 190 kilometres, while the total range is 1,040 kilometres. 

Denza interior seats

The interior of this MPV gets a variety of luxurious bits of trim, such as a large panoramic roof, captain seats in the second row with 10-way adjustment and ventilation as well as massage function, footrest, refrigerator under the front armrest and wireless charger.

Denza D9 tech

For now, the Denza D9 is only available as a left-hand drive vehicle, and since it is a specialised Chinese market brand, it's pretty hard to see it being exported any time soon.

Related Tags
Denza D9 BYD Mercedes-Benz mpv hyundai Staria toyota alphard EV MPV Hybrid MPV MPV Malaysia
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×

Carlist.my security

Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party