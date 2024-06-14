Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
  4. The final Jaguar F-Type rolls off the production line, ending 10 years of history

The final Jaguar F-Type rolls off the production line, ending 10 years of history

The final Jaguar F-Type rolls off the production line, ending 10 years of history

The final-ever Jaguar F-Type has rolled off its production line at the brand's manufacturing facility in Castle Bromwich.

It's been quite a ride for the F-Type sports car over the past 10 years of rich history starting with the Convertible in 2013 and the Coupe in 2014. To mark this momentous occasion, the final Jaguar F-Type ever is a special one with a Giola Green exterior colour and black roof, paired with a Tan Windsor leather interior.

final jaguar f-type 10 years 2024 2025

You might think that this gorgeous F-Type would fetch quite a high price, but to preserve its heritage, it will be handed over to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (JDHT), the official custodians of Jaguar's history.

Rest assured that this 5.0-litre V8-powered beauty will make public appearances and showcases in the future alongside some of the brand's historic models like the final V12-powered Jaguar E-Type Series III Convertible.

final jaguar f-type 10 years 2024 2025

According to Rawdon Glover, Jaguar's Managing Director, "Today, as we celebrate F-Type and our 75-year history of innovative Jaguar sports cars, we are also looking forward to the beginning of a new era. We will reimagine and elevate the Jaguar brand, focusing on growing client intimacy and engagement, underpinned by our purpose to inspire like no other."

For those who are interested, the Jaguar F-Type is still available for purchase until early 2025, or while stocks last.

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

