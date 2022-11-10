The increase in global sales of EVs can be attributed to China

According to a study, as many as 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, with the vast majority of them being all-electric.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), an international professional services provider that offers services such as strategy management, the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021.

PwC predicts that car imports from China to Europe will increase and three years from now, the numbers could reach 800 thousand units, making Europe a car importing market.

“Chinese manufacturers, on the other hand, have optimized and developed their products in the domestic market, so that they are now bringing affordable BEV models, innovative technology and novel concepts to Europe,” PwC Germany partner and automotive leader Felix Kuhnert said.

So for those who think Chinese EVs are a laughing stock, think again, cause even Europe will be flooded with them in the near future. The introduction of the Ora Good Cat, BYD Atto 3 and smart#1 is just the beginning, but we're pretty sure more and more of them will come.

Currently, the best selling EV in China is Wuling's Hongguan Mini, followed closely behind by the BYD QIN. In Europe, MG is leading the Chinese EV charge, with its ZS and MG5.



