The Next-Gen Honda NSX Will Be An EV

The next-generation Honda NSX will most likely be an EV and according to one of Honda's top dogs, his words were 'I would bet on it'.

Ever since the second-gen Acura NSX came into play back in 2016, the brand's 'halo' car has been making waves in the automotive industry. With a few of them left on the showroom floors, the question regarding the next gen is obviously in the air, and it'll most likely be an all-electric beast.

No more 'new' second-gen Honda NSX

With the production line for the limited-edition NSX Type-S model now closed, Acura has clearly (and officially) stated that there are no immediate plans to bring back its halo sports car into the limelight. However, some officials within Honda have indicated otherwise.

The joint venture with General Motors will see two Honda BEV models entering the market sometime in 2024 - the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX. Honda's new global CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, however, has big plans to further amplify the brand's electric offerings in the coming years. This is where the NSX will also come into play as an all-electric platform is said to be 'perfect' for the iconic nameplate.

$40 billion for Honda to be fully electric by 2040

Honda's first few EV initiatives will be tied up with GM in their plans to introduce at least 30 BEVs by the end of this decade. During that period, Honda itself will also work on its own EV platform dubbed the 'e:Architecture', which will be fully utilised by both Honda and Acura.

A brand-new NSX would greatly serve the company's purpose not only as a halo nameplate but also as what Honda performance EVs will be capable of. Impressive performance would be the first highlight, followed by massively enhanced levels of handling and tech just like how the first and second-gen NSX models have been portrayed over the years - legends.

Let's hope that the top dogs from Honda will give the go-ahead soon to start the development of the next-gen NSX. In the meantime, their focus is to launch more reasonable and affordable BEV production models first in the next couple of years.

Who knows, maybe we'll get to see this all-electric Honda NSX as early as 2025? We're crossing our fingers hard on this one, folks.