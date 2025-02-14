The Nissan KICKS e-POWER Bridges The Gap Between Electrification, Power, And Supreme Efficiency

The introduction of the Nissan KICKS e-POWER has invigorated the Malaysian market since its recent launch, as the compact SUV newcomer introduces innovative and proven powertrain technology that yields practical benefits.

The fun-to-drive, dynamic, yet efficient driving experience of the KICKS e-POWER combines the seamlessness of electric propulsion with the convenience and versatility of a petrol engine, all without the need for external charging.

Of course, at the core of the Nissan KICKS e-POWER lies the groundbreaking e-POWER system, a unique approach to electrification which, unlike conventional hybrids, is driven entirely by an electric motor, delivering 129 PS and 280 Nm of torque. This setup ensures immediate acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride, characteristics typically associated with fully electric vehicles.

What Makes the KICKS e-POWER Stand Out?

What sets e-POWER apart is its ability to deliver a truly electrified driving experience without the need for external charging. By using a petrol engine exclusively as a generator, e-POWER provides a seamless and quiet ride, similar to a fully electric vehicle, making it a joy to drive both in the city and on the highway.

Compared to conventional hybrids, e-POWER's unique setup offers better fuel efficiency and lower emissions while retaining the convenience of petrol refueling. In essence, it’s a smart gateway between traditional hybrids and fully electric vehicles, offering the best of both worlds.

Adopting new technology often comes with concerns about reliability and support, but with Nissan e-POWER, you can be rest assured. Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM), the official distributor of Nissan vehicles in Malaysia, has an extensive aftersales network with 62 service centres nationwide. These centres are staffed with a team of certified e-POWER technicians, ensuring that your vehicle is in the hands of experts who understand the technology inside and out.

Additionally, Nissan’s commitment to quality is recognized globally, with e-POWER technology receiving multiple awards for innovation and engineering excellence. With a combination of proven reliability and a robust support network, e-POWER is a safe and exciting choice for anyone looking to experience new and innovative powertrain technology.

And, to enhance peace of mind, the new KICKS e-POWER also comes with a comprehensive 5-year/100,000 km warranty as well as an 8-year warranty on EV components, providing peace of mind for years to come. That said, Nissan is offering an early bird promotion with the first 1,000 customers receiving an introductory rebate of RM5,000 and an EV components warranty for 10 years or 160,000km (whichever comes first).

Additionally, the first 500 customers will get a complimentary 3-year TC GAP Insurance worth RM460. All customers can also opt for the Nissan Preventive Maintenance Program (NPMP) GOLD, offering 15% savings on preventive maintenance and 10% off essential repairs, valid for two years or up to 40,000km. NPNP starts at RM1,160, and for a stress-free experience, is price-locked for the entire duration of the program with no hidden charges.

The Nissan KICKS e-POWER represents a significant leap forward in urban mobility, offering Malaysian drivers an accessible, stylish and supremely practical electrified vehicle with its innovative e-POWER technology delivering the exhilaration of electric driving without the constraints of a lacklustre charging infrastructure, while its impressive fuel efficiency and advanced features make it a compelling choice for any modern motorist.

Experience the Nissan KICKS e-POWER for yourself! Visit your nearest Nissan showroom or click here to book a test drive today.