The targeted fuel subsidy study nearly complete, mechanism to be presented to PM soon - based on horsepower?

Road Transport Department (RTD) is one of the elements that the government will use in identifying targeted subsidy recipients.

It seems that the study for the targeted fuel subsidy programme is not losing any steam anytime soon as Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub has come out and said that they are almost complete with their study, which they will forward to the Prime Minister soon.

According to Bernama, the database from the Road Transport Department (RTD) is one of the elements that the government will use in identifying targeted subsidy recipients involving petrol.

Salahuddin Ayub said the ministry had discussed the matter with the Ministry of Finance, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli and RTD.

"So in terms of the data (targeted subsidy), it is almost complete for us to forward it to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) on how we can implement this targeted subsidy," he told reporters after visiting the People's Housing Project ( PPR) Melana Indah on Christmas Eve.

Salahuddin Ayub also gave an example, where he said that JPJ's database can also be used for RON95 petrol subsidies, as the government can identify those who are eligible to receive it based on the horsepower of the vehicle they own.

He also added that the proposed targeted subsidies programme had been presented during the meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) chaired by the Prime Minister last Tuesday, but the PM wants to continue with the existing policy, for now, to not burden the people.

"The Prime Minister has given instructions for the matter (targeted subsidy mechanism) to be studied. But for the time being, the government is still continuing the existing policy, which is that we do not withdraw (subsidies) or increase any tariffs that we feel could burden the people.

With promises to help lower the cost of living by Prime Minister, it's hard to see the targeted fuel subsidy programme taking off anytime soon, but we can never say never as it has been talked about for a long time.