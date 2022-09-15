Yes, the Toyota GR Corolla is coming but before you get your hopes up in anticipation of it landing in Bolehland - not just yet - it's headed for Australia first.

The fire-breathing Toyota GR Corolla, which first debuted in April this year, is slowly being dispersed around the world, and Australia will be one of the first countries outside of North America and Japan to get it.

Australians are lucky as they are living in a country that is about to have one of the most comprehensive lineups of the GAZOO Racing cars. According to Toyota's press release, Toyota Australia will further expand its GR lineup in the first quarter of 2023 as the GR Corolla hot hatch will join its brothers, the GR Supra, GR Yaris, and GR86, early next year.

GR Corolla powertrain

There are approximately 500 units secured for the Australian market, and all of them will feature the fabled G16-E 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, but with 295hp instead of the full-blown 300hp that North America gets. According to Drive Australia, the drop in performance is due to "market-specific tuning".

Everything else is pretty similar to the North American version, including the intelligent six-speed manual transmission and the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system developed through Toyota's involvement in the World Rally Championship.

The Australian GR Corolla is also expected to get the same exterior design featuring the expansive lower grille opening shared by other GR products, rear triple-exit exhaust tips as well as an aerodynamic spoiler.



Toyota GR Corolla specifications

Inside, the GR Corolla will feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen display screen with Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, and satellite navigation, all included as part of the infotainment system.

For clear and instant information for the driver, the GR Corolla incorporates a 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster display, heads-up display, and a wireless smartphone charger.

Comfort features include dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather trim for the steering wheel, parking lever and shift knob, power windows, smart entry and start, illuminated entry, and tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment.

The GR Corolla will arrive in Australia with a high level of active safety features as standard, including a pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and daylight cyclist detection, intersection assist, emergency steering assist, lane trace assist, active cruise control, blind spot monitor, reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the GR Corolla continued the brand's commitment to offering customers exciting and engaging vehicles.

"With the GR Corolla nearly here, Toyota's mantra of building fun-to-drive cars is clear to see," Mr. Hanley said.

"With the GR brand's motorsport DNA, the new GR Corolla promises to deliver on just what driving enthusiasts desire - high-performance turbocharged power, agile and dynamic handling, and stylish good looks," he said.

Pricing for the GR Corolla will be confirmed closer to the model's launch, however, dealers have begun taking expressions of interest.

The new GR variant will also complete the Corolla family in Australia, which will be offered locally in hatch, sedan, SUV, and performance hot hatch forms.