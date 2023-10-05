These famous DIY car repair myths…busted?

Every car owner's been there - a tiny dent or a frustrating scratch that's ruining your vehicle's appearance. In moments of desperation, we often turn to the internet for some quick do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions. While these "carhacks" may sound promising, do they really work or just some clever ruse people come up with in the name of content creation?

Follow us go through five popular DIY car body repair myths and let's bust some myths...if any!

Boiling water for dents?

Imagine popping a dent out of your car with just boiling water. It sounds like a neat trick, doesn't it? Well, here's the thing. Heating up a dented area might make the metal or plastic more flexible, but it's not the best approach. Modern cars are made from high-tensile steel, which isn't as easily influenced by heat.

Not just that, many vehicles today come loaded with sensors and wiring underneath their plastic bumpers. So, if you try this hack, you might be doing more harm than good. It's best to leave dent removal to the professionals.

Plus, there's a risk of boiling yourselves in the process!

Toothpaste to rid scratches

Toothpaste is a miracle worker for your teeth, but not so much for your car's paint job. While it does contain mild abrasives - abrasives are materials that can help in the removal of surface impurities or stains through a gentle rubbing or scrubbing action, they're simply not strong enough to remove paint scratches.

Just go to a professional, because they have specialized tools that could restore your car to its showroom look in a matter of minutes.

WD-40 as a scratch disguise

When it comes to scratches, WD-40 is not a long-term solution. It's more like makeup - it adds a temporary sheen that masks the scratch's severity. In simpler words, it can create a temporary shiny layer that hides the true severity of the scratch.

However, once your car gets a wash or the rain decides to make an appearance, those scratches will be right back in sight.

Coca-Cola vs. rust

Using Coca-Cola to remove rust might sound like a clever idea, but there's something important to know. While it can indeed work on rust, it's not something you'd want to pour on your car.

Dealing with rust requires a more thorough approach, like completely removing the affected area or using a special method to clean it before refinishing it properly.

Photo

Nail polish for paint chips

Ladies….and guys for that matter, but using nail polish shade to cover up paint chips on your car? Not the best idea. Nail polish isn't designed for automotive touch-ups, and it won't fool anyone.

Sometimes, the color might not even match. Plus, it won't endure like proper touch-up paint. Just get a proper touch-up paint will ya!

While these car repair "hacks" might help in a very minimal way, it's clear that they're not the solutions they're often portrayed to be. Trusting your vehicle to trained professionals with the right tools and knowledge is still the safest and most effective way to keep it looking its best.

