This Carbon-Fibre EV Race Car Hits 0-100km/h In 1.4 Seconds!

EVs or electric cars are known for their supreme acceleration prowess, but this carbon-fibre race car has turned it up into an extreme realm.

A team of 20 students from the University of Stuttgart has built a single-seater EV race car codenamed "E0711-11 EVO" that has set a new world record for the fastest 0-100km/h run. The Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed this with a time of 1.461 seconds!

Carbon-fibre EV race car weighs only 145kg

The 20 students from GreenTeam built this tiny EV beast at the Bosch Research Campus in Renningen, Germany. Using primarily carbon fibre, the entire unit weighs just under 145kg and that's accounting for its EV powertrain which includes a 245hp electric motor with an all-wheel-drive system.

This thing accelerates so hard that it can register a massive 2.5g of peak acceleration. To put things into perspective, a bonafide Formula 1 race car accelerates at around the 2g mark. With everything put together for its second run after a disastrous first attempt earlier this year, the students succeeded in breaking the EV 0-100km/h world record in September.

Very fast, very short run

The record-breaking run was posted on the team's official YouTube channel. While everything on paper points towards a very exciting future for EVs and motorsports in general, the run itself was seen as a bit anti-climatic as it was fast and short, but the results are indeed sweet.

According to Professor Wolfram Ressel, Rector of the University of Stuttgart, "The University of Stuttgart is proud that the GreenTeam has succeeded in setting a new record for the acceleration of e-vehicles. I'm really excited about what our students have accomplished. Studying at university not only means acquiring theoretical knowledge, but also being able to apply it in practice. The GreenTeam's commitment is an excellent example of how knowledge transfer can succeed."