This Honda N-Van EV is super cute, but you can't have it

PT Honda Prospect Motor (HPM) is partnering up with Pertamina for research purposes on electric vehicle usage for urban commercial activities, and they're kicking things off with the very cute Honda N-Van EV.

Fans of the Honda N-Box will immediately gravitate toward the Honda N-Van EV, but for now, it's not for sale just yet. Still in its Prototype stage, the N-Van will be used by Pertamina Patra Niaga and Pertamina New Renewable Energy to assist in deliveries from their warehouses to Bright Stores around the Jakarta area.

The Joint Study Agreement between PT Honda Prospect Motor and Pertamina was signed, sealed, and delivered at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) earlier this week.

It's going to be quite an interesting three-month journey for the Honda N-Van EV Prototype as the partnership will look into gathering data within the commercial realms as well as urban areas for things like battery reliability, charging, practicality, and more.

According to Kotaro Shimizu, President Director of PT Honda Prospect Motor, "The study we are conducting with the Honda N-Van EV Prototype aims to understand the needs of consumers and infrastructure in Indonesia as part of Honda's preparation to implement electrification vision in Indonesia."

*Image credit: WapCar

WapCar reported that Mitsubishi is also doing a similar trial run with its Minicab MiEV but with PT Pos Indonesia and DHL Supply Chain Indonesia since 2022. With one step ahead of the game, the production version of the Mitsubishi Minican MiEV will be launched this year.

*Image credit: WapCar

In other words, it's a good sign for those who are interested in looking for a fully-electric Honda N-Box in the future.