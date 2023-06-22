This rotary-powered Mazda3 RWD beast produces 1,400hp!

Formula D driver, Michael "Mad Mike" Whiddett is coming in hot for this year's Pikes Peak event with his rotary-powered Mazda3.

For the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Mad Mike got his hands on a Mazda3 and proceeded to stuff a rotary engine. The four-rotor Wankel along with some major modifications resulted in a beast that produces 1,400hp to the rear wheels.

*Image credit: Mad Mike Whiddett

A lot of work has gone through into building this unique rear-wheel-drive monster, including a couple of Garrett G40 turbos and other necessary bits and pieces to ensure a successful hill climb like a six-speed sequential gearbox, as reported by Carscoops.

*Image credit: Mad Mike Whiddett

You would think that 1,400hp to the rear wheels might be counterintuitive for a hill climb rally car, but Mad Mike was able to resolve that by including some massive aero parts to ensure that his monstrous Mazda3 is able to stick to the ground at all times.

The body kit which is said to be made by Mazda comes with a widebody kit, a huge front splitter, an even bigger rear diffuser, and a massive rear wing that is mounted directly to the chassis. The result? The meanest and sexiest Mazda3 in existence. And the sounds it makes? Even more sinister.