Three new Toyota GR models heading to Malaysia in 2023

UMW Toyota Motor will be updating its Toyota GR portfolio here in Malaysia for 2023 with the imminent arrival of three new models together with the all-electric Toyota bZ4X..

These models are none other than the Toyota GR Supra with the six-speed manual transmission, GR86, and perhaps the most interesting out of the three, the Toyota GR Corolla which was recently launched in Thailand sometime last week.

Malaysians might just have the Toyota GR Corolla on our shores as early as the first quarter of 2023. Sharing the same heart as the GR Yaris, the 1.6-litre G16E-GTS turbocharged three-cylinder engine has been boosted to a very interesting 300PS and 400Nm of torque.

Power is sent down via a six-speed manual transmission to all four wheels using the very clever GR-Four all-wheel-drive system plus other Toyota wizardries that grants its eye-watering Thai price tag of 3,949,000 baht (around RM497,000).

For those looking for a bit more power, the new Toyota GR Supra offering with its six-speed manual transmission is paired exclusively to the 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six unit that churns out 387PS and 500Nm of torque.

Just like the Toyota GR Corolla, the Toyota GR Supra will also feature things like auto rev-matching and other minor differences to make way for that manual gearbox like the positions of the centre console, infotainment control wheel, and more.

A more budget-friendly GR option would be the new Toyota GR86. The new model comes packed with a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine which produces a more healthy 232hp and 250Nm of torque.

Compared to the previous-gen 86, the new model produces an extra 35hp and 45Nm). The result is a 0-100km/h run of 6.3 seconds - a full 1.1 seconds faster compared to the outgoing GT86 that this 'new' GR86 is replacing.

Again, there's no indicator of timing or pricing for the new Toyota GR models once they are launched here in Malaysia come 2023. What we can tell you is that save that money for after Chinese New Year, because they will come, and the first one will make its appearance within the first three months of 2023.