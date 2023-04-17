Tips for 'Balik Kampung' so that you'll have a confident and less stressful journey

Hopefully, if you have these tips in mind, you should have a smooth journey on your way to 'Balik Kampung'.

According to PLUS, from Wednesday onwards, 2 million vehicles are expected to hit the road as most will be making their way to their families and loved ones to celebrate Hari Raya together.

To avoid disappointment or any mishaps, it's best to keep in mind some essential rules and checks to have a safe and smooth journey to whichever destination we are all headed towards.

It's troubling and heartbreaking to have a vehicle breakdown on you as you attempt this arduous journey, so let's do a quick pre-travel check before we all head out.

Here are some car maintenance and travelling tips for efficient and safe travel during Hari Raya period:

Check your car's fluids

Make sure your car's engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and coolant are at the appropriate levels. If you notice any leaks or other problems, take your car to a mechanic for inspection and repairs.

Inspect your tyres

Check your tire pressure and make sure your tires have enough tread. Replace any worn or damaged tyres, and don't forget to check the spare tyre as well.

Test your brakes

Brakes are crucial for safe driving, especially during long trips. Make sure your brakes are working properly, and replace any worn brake pads or rotors.

Pack an emergency kit

In case of an accident or breakdown, it's important to have an emergency kit in your car. Include items such as a first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, tire repair kit, and basic tools.

Plan your route

Before heading out, plan your route and check for any traffic or road construction delays. Use a GPS device or smartphone app to navigate, but also bring a paper map as a backup.

Take breaks

Long drives can be tiring, so take breaks every two hours to stretch your legs and get some fresh air. Take turns driving if possible, and never drive when you're feeling drowsy.

Avoid distractions

Avoid playing with your phone, or engaging in other distracting activities while driving. Keep your focus on the road and your surroundings.

Follow traffic rules

Follow speed limits, traffic signals, and other road signs. Don't tailgate or make sudden lane changes, and always use your turn signals.

Stay positive

Keep a positive attitude and try not to let the traffic jam get you down. You can use the time to catch up on phone calls, listen to a podcast, or simply enjoy the scenery around you.

Listen to calming music

Playing calming music can help you relax and stay focused. Choose music that is soothing and calming, rather than upbeat or aggressive.

Practice deep breathing

Take slow, deep breaths to help calm your mind and body. This can help you stay focused and reduce stress and anxiety.

We hope these travelling tips will come in handy and from all of us at Carlist.my, we wish you Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.