TNB Electron feeling joyous and offers free EV charging between 19 - 21,24 April

TNB offers free EV charging at their Electron Stations nationwide between 19 - 21 April as well as the 24th.

Looks like Putrajaya is not the only one feeling joyous, as TNB is also getting in on the act and getting in the mood for the Hari Raya holidays.

According to TNB's Careline Facebook page, TNB Electron, will be offering free charging for electric vehicles from 19 - 21 April as well as the 24th.

According to their posting, this freebie is part of their support for those who are going through energy transition efforts and EV adoption.

TNB electron DC charging stations usually charge between RM2.05 - RM2.35 per minute, depending on charger capacity. However, between the dates mentioned, there will be no charge.

Currently, there are only three TNB Electron Charging Points, one at Perak, Malacca and Terengganu. They are open 24 hours.

R&R Tapah Northbound: 80kW & 100kW

R&R Ayer Keroh Northbound : 2 x 90kW

R&R Paka Northbound: 2 x 90kW

According to Tenaga's website, EV users can activate the chargers via the GO TO-U mobile app.

They also remind users to not forget their 3 simple rules of Reload-Reserve-Recharge.

Tenaga also took the opportunity to inform EV users of their future charging locations and said that they are well underway towards completion by the end of this year!

They will be at:

R&R Machap (Southbound)

R&R Rawang (Northbound)

R&R Gunung Semanggol (Southbound)

R&R Gurun (North & Southbound)

R&R Paka (Southbound)

With anything that is free, it usually creates a commotion, so please be mindful of others and be courteous to each other. The EV community is small but a growing one, so let's set precedence for future behaviour.