Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. TNB Electron feeling joyous and offers free EV charging between 19 - 21,24 April

TNB Electron feeling joyous and offers free EV charging between 19 - 21,24 April

Auto News
 | 

TNB Electron feeling joyous and offers free EV charging between 19 - 21,24 April

TNB offers free EV charging at their Electron Stations nationwide between 19 - 21 April as well as the 24th.

Looks like Putrajaya is not the only one feeling joyous, as TNB is also getting in on the act and getting in the mood for the Hari Raya holidays.

TNB Electron charging stations, Hari Raya 2023

According to TNB's Careline Facebook page, TNB Electron, will be offering free charging for electric vehicles from 19 - 21 April as well as the 24th.

According to their posting, this freebie is part of their support for those who are going through energy transition efforts and EV adoption.

TNB Electron

TNB electron DC charging stations usually charge between RM2.05 - RM2.35 per minute, depending on charger capacity. However, between the dates mentioned, there will be no charge.

Currently, there are only three TNB Electron Charging Points, one at Perak, Malacca and Terengganu. They are open 24 hours.

  • R&R Tapah Northbound: 80kW & 100kW
  • R&R Ayer Keroh Northbound : 2 x 90kW
  • R&R Paka Northbound: 2 x 90kW

According to Tenaga's website, EV users can activate the chargers via the GO TO-U mobile app.

They also remind users to not forget their 3 simple rules of Reload-Reserve-Recharge. 

Tenaga also took the opportunity to inform EV users of their future charging locations and said that they are well underway towards completion by the end of this year!

They will be at:

  • R&R Machap (Southbound)
  • R&R Rawang (Northbound)
  • R&R Gunung Semanggol (Southbound)
  • R&R Gurun (North & Southbound)
  • R&R Paka (Southbound)

With anything that is free, it usually creates a commotion, so please be mindful of others and be courteous to each other. The EV community is small but a growing one, so let's set precedence for future behaviour. 

Related Tags
TNB TNB Electron TNB Electron Hari Raya 2023 free EV charging Hari Raya 2023
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party