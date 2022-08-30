TNB To Provide 1,000 EV Taxis - Prime Minister

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will provide 1,000 units of EV taxis in collaboration with Mysuri Biz Technologies Sdn Bhd.

This bit of news was informed by our very own Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during the launch of the 5th International Sustainable Energy Summit 2022 followed by the announcement of EV infrastructure development within the fourth quarter of 2022.

Better charging infrastructure for safety

The guidelines for EV infrastructure development guidelines fall under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447), and our PM has stated that this will be enforced in the last quarter of 2022. The reason for this is to ensure the safety of users whilst using the facilities.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri also mentioned that the involvement of GLCs will be pushed to greater heights as part of the country's goal to elevate its overall EV industry. Which is why Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) together with Mysuri Biz Technologies Sdn Bhd will be providing 1,000 units of EV taxis.

31% renewable energy target by 2025

The summit which is a joint collaboration handled by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has a few key timelines to hit in relation to Malaysia's renewable energy and energy efficiency agenda.

The goal aspired by our current Government is to hit 31% of the renewable energy target and electricity market by 2025 before moving on to 40% in 2035.