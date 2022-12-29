Tokyo Auto Salon is coming to KL in June 2023?

The Tokyo Auto Salon will be organising a show right here in KL in June 2023. Is this the real life, or is this just fantasy?

It seems that there's already a Tokyo Auto Salon KL Facebook page as well as the 'official' Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur official website, which looks legit but let's dive a little bit deeper to see if this is a hit or miss.

Tokyo Auto Salon KL - MITEC KL, 9-11 June 2023

Both the website and FB page indicate that the Tokyo Auto Salon KL event will take place at MITEC KL from 9-11 June 2023. The event will be organised by MUSE Group Asia and co-organised by Element X together with its official marketing partner, 36Five X.

The MUSE Group Asia FB page seems to have its location set in Bangkok, Thailand, but they have organised a few high-profile events such as Spartan Malaysia, L'Etape Malaysia, and more. As for the Tokyo Auto Salon KL event, not much else has been stated apart from the dates and location.

Event already listed under MITEC's event calendar

Upon further digging, we can also see that the Tokyo Auto Salon KL event has been listed under MITEC KL's event calendar on the same dates (9-11 June 2023). Some folks might still be skeptical about this, but this should bring some form of legitimacy before more details are unveiled in the coming months.

For now, the original Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 will take place at Makuhari Messe, one of Japan's largest convention centres located in Chiba, Japan. One of the highlights for the Japanese event will be an entry from Malaysia's very own Retro Havoc and their build, the world's first Ford Escort Mk2 Pandem nicknamed "Emotion". Malaysia represents in Japan, yet again!