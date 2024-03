In conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri which is just around the corner, the Works Ministry has announced that there will be toll-free travel on all highways from 8-9 April 2024.

This toll-free exemption applies to all Class 1 vehicles (private vehicles) which will start from 12.01 am on 8 April 2024 to 11.59 pm on 9 April 2024.

This applies to all toll plazas except at two locations - Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Tanjung Kupang, Johor.

According to Works Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, "This decision was made during the Cabinet meeting on Feb 7, aimed at celebrating all citizens, especially the Islamic community, who celebrate Aidilfitri, and as a gesture of care and shared joy with all Malaysians."

It is also expected that the number of vehicles will increase to 2.46 million per day during this toll-free travel period. To avoid massive congestion, fellow motorists are also advised to follow the travel time advisory (TTA) schedule.

Another tactic that will be deployed to fight against congestion is the activation of Smart Lanes at 18 different locations on the PLUS Highway. Hopefully, all highway users including motorcyclists can be aware of the new Smart Lane locations this Hari Raya.