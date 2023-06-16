Top reasons why 323,869 Malaysians chose CARSOME and why you should too!

You may have heard of some horror stories when it comes to buying and selling used cars. For most folks, cars are big investments and it's only natural to be skeptical as the level of trust in the used car industry varies from super ethical folks that are dependable right down to some very shady figures lurking in the background.

If you're not used to getting things done online, it can be a nerve-wracking experience. This is where CARSOME comes in to throw those things right out of the window and offer what's arguably the most important aspect in buying and selling used cars - trust.

Here are some of the key points to direct you to an intelligent choice of buying and selling used cars at CARSOME plus how the #CARSOMEpilihanku was born.

1) Over 323,000 CARSOME customers served

CARSOME made its mark back in 2015 and since then, a total of 323,869 customers have gone through both purchasing and selling used cars. The numbers ranging in the hundreds of thousands are indeed concrete proof that the system developed by CARSOME in used car dealings is reliable, dependable, and most of all, honest (with very competitive prices, too).

To impart even more trust, CARSOME Certified, the retail arm of CARSOME was launched in 2020 to ensure that every car that has been stamped and approved with the CARSOME Certified badge has gone through a rigorous 175-point inspection and refurbished for safety, comfort, and aesthetics before making its way to the used car listings. It's a win-win for everyone.

2) Over 5,300 recommendations on Facebook

Malaysians simply love social media, particularly Facebook. While some 'fake news' might make their way to your feed, CARSOME's efforts in ensuring worry-free used car dealings have skyrocketed over the years, and the great reviews speak for themselves. A total of 5,365 customers enjoyed their experiences so much in buying and selling used cars through CARSOME that they left glowing recommendations on the world-famous social media platform. That folks, is no fluke.

There's a wide choice of CARSOME Certified cars that cater to almost every individual here in Malaysia from your local heroes like the Perodua Myvi and Axia as well a huge selection of vehicles ranging from different makes and models from around the globe like the Honda City, Mazda CX-5, Toyota Vios, and more.

3) 5-star reviews on Google AND Facebook

Seeing multiple five-star reviews is a sign that whatever the product or service that's offered by the company is indeed legit, and it's no different over at CARSOME. In 2022 alone, close to 90% of the reviews posted on Google and Facebook by CARSOME customers were five stars. Why? Their experience in the used car industry has resulted in a system and workforce that are not only knowledgeable, but also efficient, competent, and perhaps the most important criterion of all, instilling confidence that whenever you deal with CARSOME, you know that it's going to be an excellent deal no matter if you're buying or selling.

Don't trust us? Just read some of the reviews left by satisfied customers of CARSOME over the years and there are plenty more that can be found on Google, Facebook, and other popular social media pages. Better yet, head down to any of the CARSOME retail centers located nationwide and experience it for yourself.

So, what are you waiting for? Don't go any less than a CARSOME Certified car and be rest assured that you won't have to worry about the quality of the car or any hidden fees that come along with it. Better yet, enjoy a free one-year warranty and a 5DMBG if you ever change your mind. Book a test drive at CARSOME today or download the app for a mobile viewing experience.