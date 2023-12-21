Top Reasons Why the Toyota Vios Continues to 'Defy Expectations'

The 2023 Toyota Vios (AC100) launched back in March marked a significant milestone for what's arguably UMW Toyota's most important model offering to date.

With more than 500,000 units sold to date across three generations, the 2023 Toyota Vios was set to 'defy expectations' yet again with an all-new model unveiled earlier this year.

Breaking grounds as the latest and most sophisticated Vios yet, the fourth-generation model is proudly assembled locally at the brand's state-of-the-art assembly plant located in Bukit Raja.

With that being said, let's dive further into the main reasons why the Toyota Vios continues its reign as one of the most anticipated sedans in 2023 and beyond.

Sporty 'Fastback' Design

The all-new Fastback design for the 2023 Toyota Vios certainly took the B-segment sedan game to a whole new level. Its sleek exterior facade is further enhanced with the additions of 17-inch alloy rims, sharp-looking LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, rear LED combination lamps with sequential turn signals, and more.

With a much closer resemblance to the Corolla and Camry, the new Vios further stamps its mark as a status symbol when it comes to owning a car from a reputable non-national brand that is Toyota.

Despite being a core product that has been heavily influenced by Daihatsu, the overall quality, durability, and reliability are most certainly up to Toyota's standards in ensuring that the Vios not only delivers in terms of looks but also the entire driving experience as a whole.

Premium Comfort

The same levels of enhancements on the outside are also replicated for the interior. For a sub-RM100,000 B-segment sedan, the Toyota Vios gets a cleaner yet more sophisticated cabin space that exudes premiumness and comfort.

Step inside and you'll quickly find a multitude of great examples like the sleek dashboard that houses a 7-inch TFT multi-info display digital meter, a 9-inch centre touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ergonomic seats just to name a few.

Other noteworthy mentions in ensuring that the Vios remains a front-runner within its segment are the Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Brake Hold, Auto Air-Cond, 64-colour Ambient Light Switch, rear air-conditioning vents, and perhaps best of all, the amount of work Toyota has put in to guarantee that the new Vios offers the best levels of cabin quietness for a car that's reasonably priced.

Exciting performance (and fuel-efficient!)

Toyota's latest and most advanced platform for the 2023 Toyota Vios offers enhanced rigidity as well as stability. This resulted in a massive weight cut of 110kg and when this is paired with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder DOHC engine with Dual VVT-i, the Vios gets improved performance, fuel efficiency, and driving dynamics.

Even its 7-Speed CVT with Sequential Shiftmatic plays a part in improving the Vios' power-to-weight ratio making it a darling to drive daily in terms of acceleration and top speed thanks to 121PS and 145Nm of torque to play with. When driven sensibly, the Vios can go as low as 5.2L/100km.

With a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres, it'll be a while before you'll need to stop by the petrol station for a fill-up all while enjoying the comfort and dynamics of driving it anywhere and everywhere with your friends and family.

Practicality for the whole family

Storage is always an important necessity when travelling with the family. With a boot capacity of 475 litres, it's more than enough for a weekend away from the city and 'balik kampung' trips.

Need to store something that's a bit more 'secret'? Just lift the covers in the boot and there you'll find several hidden compartments, perfect when you want to keep that surprise gift hidden before the birthday, anniversary, or other events come around.

You'll also find the tyre repair kit instead of a spare tyre, which further amps the performance, responsiveness, driving dynamics, and even fuel consumption for the latest and greatest Vios yet by cutting down on weight.

Class-leading Safety

Compared to the third-generation model, the 2023 Toyota Vios comes ready with the latest rendition of the Toyota Safety Sense that includes Lane Departure Prevention, Front Departure Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Control, and Auto High Beam.

Together with the Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and more, the new Vios is very near to the stage of semi-autonomy as it can assist in steering, acceleration, and even braking in certain situations.

With the combination of both active and passive safety features (like six airbags), safety is one of the key pillars for the new Vios where anyone and everyone can truly appreciate and have elevated peace of mind.

It also helps to know that the new Toyota Vios scored an impressive five-star rating from the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP).

Best 'value for money' combination

Priced from RM89,600 to RM95,500, the 2023 Toyota Vios offers all the right things when looking at technology, safety, and more. That in itself is just the things you can find on paper. What's more remarkable are the things that are not.

Things like comfort, convenience, the feeling while driving, and Toyota's legendary 'bulletproof' reliability can be found not just in the Vios, but all UMW Toyota models on offer despite factors like currency exchange as well as the rise of costs for materials affecting price.

For an even better proposition, UMW Toyota is currently offering an RM5,000 cash rebate for a limited time together with low monthly installment repayment of as low as RM688 per month.

