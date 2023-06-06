Top Secret's Nissan TS R35GTR Gold lands in Malaysia, ready for TASKL

If there's ever a time to make yourselves available, it would be this weekend for the Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur event.

Motoring enthusiasts from all corners will gather at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from 9-11 June 2023 to see some of the greatest motoring legends, and one of the biggest names in the business will make its JDM royalty presence known here in Malaysia - Top Secret.

*Image credit: Top Secret

The legendary Japanese tuner was confirmed to take part in the Tokyo Auto Salon KL event this coming weekend, and one of the cars that most of us have only seen on the internet will be there as well. We're talking about the Top Secret Nissan TS R35GTR Gold.

The man behind many legendary builds will be there as well. He goes by the name Smokey Nagata and if you're even remotely in the car community, you might've heard his name being mentioned over the years. As for TASKL, we're not entirely sure how many of Top Secret's builds will be there, but this golden GT-R will certainly make its presence known.

*Image credit: Top Secret

While this particular vehicle is not the most legendary build to come out from Top Secret, it still deserves a lot of respect and praise considering the fact that Smokey Nagata graced his skills upon it. The 3.8-litre VR38DETT V6 was tuned to produce 815PS compared to the stock powertrain that only produces 570PS.

In short, this GT-R has been reworked in every way possible from the ground up to ensure that it'll hit and surpass 300km/h as fast as possible. If there's ever a time to see a true bonafide Top Secret build that we've been drooling over in the yesteryears just by looking at photos and videos on the internet, just imagine seeing one live in front of your eyes.

The Tokyo Auto Salon KL is happening this weekend from 9-11 June 2023 at MITEC. Our best advice? Come early and prepared. It's a good idea to bring some extra clothes, you might blow a few loads just by looking at the cars not just from Top Secret, but also other legendary JDM brands like HKS, Spoon, and so many more.