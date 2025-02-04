Carlist.my
  Home
  News
  Auto News
  Touring Superlegga restores the classic Maserati 3500 GT, stars at Retromobile 2025

Touring Superlegga restores the classic Maserati 3500 GT, stars at Retromobile 2025

 | 

Touring Superlegga restores the classic Maserati 3500 GT, stars at Retromobile 2025

Retromobile 2025 shines the spotlight on an exceptional specimen of automotive artistry – a Maserati 3500GT that has undergone a meticulous restoration under the skilled hands of Touring Superleggera, with the support of the esteemed Maserati Classiche department.

 

To note, the 1959 Maserati 3500GT, hailing from the California market and boasting an intriguing history as a former possession of the Dodge family.

 

The vehicle underwent an intricate restoration process that epitomizes the quintessential Italian spirit, meticulously restoring every functional component while preserving the car's historical integrity and continuity.

 

With tireless dedication, the Restoration Assistance Service executed a thorough and stringent validation process, meticulously examining every detail of the Maserati 3500GT, from the chassis, engine, and transmission to the suspension, brakes, wheels, and tyres.

The intricate craftsmanship and superior value brought by Touring Superleggera's restoration expertise were showcased in this outstanding process.

 

As the final culmination of this meticulous journey, the Maserati 3500GT was awarded the distinguished Certification of Authenticity by Maserati Classiche, affirming its conformity with original specifications following over 300 technical verifications against the Historical Archives.

 

 

