Toyota can do no wrong at the moment, everything from their GR cars to this 2024 Land Cruiser 70 official restomod are masterstrokes

Off-road enthusiasts are in for a treat, as Toyota has an exciting lineup in store for them. Not only have they introduced the impressive Land Cruiser 300 and the new 250, but they're also bringing back the classic Land Cruiser 70 for its 40th-anniversary celebration in 2024.

While the JDM-spec variant was revealed only as an SUV, the Australian model will continue to feature the beloved pickup truck body style.

In its home country of Japan, the 2024 Land Cruiser 70 will be equipped with a 2.8-litre diesel engine, delivering a robust 201 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque to all wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

The JDM version boasts dimensions of 4890 mm in length, 1870 mm in width, and 1920 mm in height, with a wheelbase measuring 2730 mm. All variants sit on a ladder frame chassis that Toyota says provides balances on-road comfort with the familiar off-road prowess.

On the other hand, where the LC70 is appreciated the most, the Australian variant spices things up by offering a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine generating 202 hp and 430 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Customers in Australia can opt for the new 2.8-litre diesel, but we think the majority of LC70 fans in the land of Down and Under will opt for the V8.

Toyota Australia plans to offer the 2024 Land Cruiser 70 in both pickup and SUV body styles, featuring a modernized front fascia similar to the Japanese version.

Inside the cabin, the old-school charm remains, complemented by a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The instrument cluster has been upgraded to a more modern 4.2-inch display, and despite its four-decade existence, the Land Cruiser 70 now features lane departure warning, speed sign assist, and automatic high beams as part of Toyota's ADAS safety sense suite of features.

While full pricing and additional details are yet to be disclosed, the anticipation is high, and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to own one of these legendary 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 models.