Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: A 25 Year Journey Of Synergy To A Greener Future

Malaysians now have a Toyota hybrid to call their own with the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross Hybrid being locally assembled, but this has been another stepping stone in the Japanese automaker’s technological and environmental vision since 1997.

In fact, its hybrid electric drive system is identical to the one found in the 4th-generation Prius, which itself has evolved into an icon of commitment to vehicle electrification that has proliferated through more than 18 million hybrids that Toyota has sold around the world with 45 different models currently offered, saving more than 120 million tonnes of CO2 over the course of those 25 years.

Therefore, the Corolla Cross inherits the latest and greatest technology and innovations to make their Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 goal a reality at a time where the automaker has refined its Hybrid Synergy Drive into its 4th-generation, perfecting the combination of an efficient petrol engine, powerful electric motors, and high-performance batteries.

Fuel Efficiency

Compared to a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) can significantly improve fuel economy and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Improvements come from regenerative braking, shutting off the ICE when stopped, using a more efficient combustion cycle and engine design, and not requiring said engine to closely and consistently follow the typical driving pattern of operation. Since its function is to recharge the battery, it would ideally only need to intervene and assist with direct drive to the wheels when maximum power is required.

Research and development of over 100 years have refined the conventional internal combustion engine to the peak of its technological limits. On its own, the unit in the Corolla Cross is powerful, responsive, highly reliable, boasts low emissions and delivers high fuel economy.

Combined with Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive, not only will you love being behind the wheel, you’ll appreciate just how much you can stretch one tank of fuel. These hybrids were engineered to feel right at home in the city – switching off their engines as often as they can to save you fuel and money. And with low fuel consumption comes low emissions as they boast some of the lowest CO2 emissions in their class and, unlike diesel cars, emit very low levels of harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx).

Effective Efficiency Every Day

As with all Toyota hybrid vehicles, the Corolla Cross Hybrid isn’t just engineered to be kinder to the environment; it’s meant to improve the driving experience in ways you’ll notice every day.

Whether it’s offering instant acceleration and torque thanks to its electric motor assistance paired with the smooth and refined 1.8-litre Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder petrol engine or the intelligent energy recuperation system that seamlessly replenishes the battery while assisting your inputs - not fighting them - the Hybrid combines the best of both worlds.

In traffic, for example, when the combustion engine isn’t being used to provide motion, it shuts down, handing duties off to the electric motor and high capacity battery so you can slowly keep moving forward - as the car ahead does - in comfort and complete silence without using a drop of fuel and yes, the air-conditioning on the Corolla Cross Hybrid does work off the batteries.

As the road opens up, the electric motor effortlessly pulls away while allowing the petrol engine to prime itself for higher speed cruising at optimum efficiency. On average, Toyota says that the Corolla Cross emits just 98g/km of CO2 and uses just 4.3-litres/100km.

Batteries That Never Need To Be Plugged In

There’s no need to worry about how far you’re travelling in Toyota’s Hybrids. Just fill up with fuel as you normally would and keep going, just as you would in any conventional car. And when the battery does run low, excess power from the engine charges it back up again. Not only that but whenever you brake, energy is recycled to charge the battery as well so that nothing gets wasted.

The Corolla Cross affords you the benefits of electrification and zero emissions motoring while combining the flexibility of a combustion engine. Instead of pulling cables around and hunting for a charging station, it lets you enjoy driving, not waiting.

Silent, Responsive Power

While riding in Toyota Hybrids like the Corolla Cross, you’ll enjoy hearing more of what’s important as its hushed electric power shuttles you around town. This punch of electric torque blends seamlessly with efficient petrol power at higher speeds and, at the moment you need it most, two become one – as both electric motor and engine work in tandem – to power you ahead.

Whether you're looking for a smoother and quieter journey, or want a car that maximises fuel efficiency while minimising emissions – there's a long list of ways the Corolla Cross can improve your drive.