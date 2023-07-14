Toyota Corolla Cross topples Proton X70 as Malaysia's best-selling C-segment SUV

The Toyota Corolla Cross has taken over the title from the Proton X70 as the country's best-selling C-segment SUV.

That's quite a title to obtain considering the fact that the Proton X70 has been the segment's 'king' since its inception in Malaysia in December 2018. As reported by our sister site, Wapcar, it's no longer the case in 2023.

For the first half of 2023, Proton stated that 6,116 units of the X70 were sold together with the statement "second highest volume C-segment SUV" in the country. So, what makes the Toyota Corolla Cross first?

Wapcar also reported that the Toyota Bukit Raja plant has produced 6,437 units of the Corolla Cross as of May 2023. Looking at the same time period, the Proton X70's production numbers from the Tanjung Malim plant sat at 4,857 units.

Considering the fact that the Toyota Corolla Cross is still a newer model compared to the Proton X70, we can safely assume that all of the units are already spoken for when paired with the three-month waiting period.

There are several reasons why people are going for the Toyota Corolla Cross. Despite its higher-selling price from RM130,400 to RM142,000, it's difficult to find a similar product within its segment that offers high levels of space, comfort, fuel efficiency, and more.

Those factors are further amplified thanks to Toyota's great aftersales services and even solid resale value. These are also the reasons why the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is the best-selling hybrid model here in Malaysia.

On Proton's side, the X70 is still a worthy car to own if you're into more power paired with premium finishes for all of its variants. And you can get one of your very own (ready stock at several dealers) from RM98,800 to RM128,800 - a very good deal for an SUV of its nature.

Despite being in the same segment, both the Toyota Corolla Cross and Proton X70 are winners depending on what you're looking for in an SUV. One is a great deal when it comes to 'bang for your buck' while the other is just a great performer overall.

Which is which, it all depends on your preferences and perceptions of things.