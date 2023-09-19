Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival to bring thrilling Season 6 finale to Sepang International Circuit - 30th Sept - 1st Oct 2023!

The Malaysian motorsport sphere is about to witness another electrifying event as the Toyota Gazoo Vios Challenge Race gears up for the upcoming third and final round of Season 6, and you’re invited to experience it in person!

Known for its heart-pounding action and intense competition, this race series has united fans from all walks across Malaysia and is a testament to Toyota's commitment to uplifting the local racing scene.

Happening at the Sepang International Circuit between September 30th and October 1st, 2023 as the centrepiece of the larger TGR Festival, Toyota once again invites all to witness the spectacle of this Season 6 finale where Malaysia’s top racers, rising stars, amateurs, and local celebrities compete in thrilling wheel-to-wheel action.

In this very tight season with many drivers coming in with a similar points tally, they will be vying for track position at the North Track of the SIC where 9 challenging turns and 5 nerve-testing straights await them, providing ample opportunities for overtaking.

This 3rd round of Season 6 follows the roaring success of the previous instalment where 3.7 million online viewers tuned in to catch the intense racing. That said, the true visceral experience can only be had at SIC itself, which is why Toyota Malaysia is unwavering in their encouragement to have as much of the public descend upon our very own theatre of motorsport: the Sepang International Circuit.

The Toyota Gazoo Vios Challenge Race is about more than just motor racing; it's a spectacle.

These elements enhance the overall entertainment value of the encompassing TGR Festival, making it a family-friendly affair that stands out for its accessibility and central aim to bring motorsport closer to the masses - from using a well-loved sedan, the Toyota Vios, as the basis for the 40 identical race-prepared machines, to establishing the Promotional Class where the country’s best known personalities compete behind the wheel.

Alongside the on-track action, the grand finale of the season promises a wide array of off-track events, including meet and greet sessions, a local cultural festival called Tempatan Fest, and enticing merchandise sales and promotions to be enjoyed. Over the course of the race weekend from September 30th to 1st October, visitors and livestream viewers alike will be able to enjoy performances by OAG, Iqbal M, 16 Baris, and Kmy Kmo & Luca Sickta.

This series has also blossomed into a talent development platform. Many aspiring racers have used it as a stepping stone to advance their motorsport careers. It provides a nurturing ground for budding racers to hone their skills and gain exposure in the racing world, and win the hearts of Malaysian spectators.

As we eagerly await the next edition alongside the announcement of Season 7, fans can rest assured that the Season 6 finale happening at the tail end of September 2023 will deliver the heart-stopping action and unforgettable moments that have become synonymous with the Toyota Gazoo Vios Challenge Race.

Of course, no race series is complete without unexpected twists and turns. Whether it's unpredictable weather, safety car deployments, or strategic gambles, these elements add that essential extra layer of excitement. So, fasten your seatbelts and get ready to experience the thrill of racing like never before.

Entry is FREE and tickets are available now, so secure your entry today and be part of the action!