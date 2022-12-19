Toyota Thailand showcases Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept

The Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept pickup truck was recently showcased in Thailand in celebrations of Toyota Motor Thailand's 60th anniversary.

It was seen as a big deal where the event was even attended by the President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, Mr. Akio Toyoda. The event was said to emphasise Toyota Motor Thailand's desire to enhance the country's vehicle production capabilities, EVs included.

Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept - EV pickup truck?

Since the Thai market is clearly dominated by pickup trucks, the Toyota Hilux Revo BEV Concept was showcased - an EV pickup truck prototype. If that wasn't enough for those in attendance that night, they also unveiled the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines Vehicle (HICEV) prototype for the first time in Asia.

Why? Because Toyota believes that in order to achieve its goals under Carbon Neutrality, increasing its options and providing more choices to future consumers is imperative. This was also the reason why the "IMV-0 Concept" multipurpose pickup truck prototype was also shown during the event which is said to allow for 'greater and easier customization'.

Thailand to produce Toyota's new global IMV model

According to Akio Toyoda, "It has been a privilege to grow and prosper here in Thailand. It’s the people of Thailand who are most responsible for the celebration we are enjoying today, and I would like to thank them today from the bottom of my heart. For me, it’s not about how many cars we’ve sold here, because we want to contribute more to this country than just cars. We want to help foster economic opportunity. This was our goal when we selected Thailand to produce new global model, called IMV."

"For me, the Hilux Vigo launch remains one of the fondest memories of my career. So as a way of saying thank you, I decided to create a brand new IMV pick-up trucks for Thailand, which are the IMV 0 Concept and Hilux Revo BEV Concept. Between them, they represent two different ends of the automotive spectrum, for different needs and different customers. One is designed to support economic growth, and the other one designed to support carbon neutrality and a better environment for all," added Mr. Akio.

So far, no other details or specs have been shared regarding any of these prototypes. More details to follow suit once more development are underway as they head closer to the production stage, which is something that Toyota Motor Thailand will have their hands and feet dipped in as well.