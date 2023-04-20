Toyota unveils new bZ concept cars in Shanghai, battery tech from BYD

Toyota has unveiled two of its latest BEV concept models, the bZ Sport Crossover Concept and the bZ FlexSpace Concept.

Introduced at Auto Shanghai 2023, these two concept models are currently being developed as part o the Toyota bZ series and will hopefully be launched in the Chinese market sometime in 2024.

There will be a total of 10 BEV models that Toyota will introduce from now until 2026, and these two will indeed propel the EV's arms race.

Starting with the bZ Sport Crossover Concept, this crossover-type BEV is a joint venture between Toyota and BYD. Planned to be produced and sold by FAW Toyota Motor, the "Reboot" concept of the bZ Sport Crossover carries an active yet iconic styling with intelligent features that can evolve even after the customer's purchase.

The target market of Gen Z folks will most likely enjoy features like river assistance and automatic parking as well as other things that can be kept up-to-date.

For families, the bZ FlexSpace Concept might be the one for you as the main aspect of this vehicle is utility. Planned to be sold by GAC Toyota Motor, its "Cozy Home" concept is meant to create a space for families that is safe, comfortable, and offers great peace of mind.

This will involve a much larger cabin space that is paired with intelligent yet user-friendly specs and features with the goal for all family members and occupants to enjoy the journey even more. As mentioned earlier, China will be the first market to sell these bZ models once they go into production in 2024.