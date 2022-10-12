Toyota updates the Harrier and gives the 2022 model more safety features

The Toyota Harrier 2.0L Luxury, which was first introduced in early 2021 has received an update, and for RM274,000 OTR without insurance, you can now get a Harrier with more safety features.

According to Toyota, the 2022 Toyota Harrier comes with improvements that cater to the needs of an evolving market and for an additional RM15k over the 2021 Harrier 2.0L Luxury, the SUV is now kitted up with more safety features.

Key improvements include a new panoramic view monitor and an updated Toyota Safety Sense(TSS) system

The panoramic view monitor, which is essentially a 360-degree field of view parking system, helps the Harrier be current as most of its competitors, if not lesser cars also come with this system these days. To facilitate the new feature is a new 8" infotainment head unit, featuring a single rotary dial as opposed to the dual rotary dial found on the 2021 car.

The new TSS system might seem similar to the old one, but they are now enhanced with more detection. The Pre-Collision Brake system can now detect pedestrians, bicycles, and oncoming traffic and the Lane Departure Alert also comes with road edge detection. The Dynamic Radar

Cruise Control has also been enhanced as it can now adjust the SUV's speed through corners.

Suppose you feel like the upgrades are minimal. In that case, Toyota has you covered because for an extra RM3k, you can now purchase the Toyota Harrier Luxury SE, which adds a unique red metallic colour to the exterior and some brown trimmings on the inside.

As before, the 2022 Toyota Harrier is powered by Toyota's (M20A-FKS) Dynamic Force 2.0L four-cylinder NA engine, which pushes out 173PS and 203Nm of torque between 4,400rpm and 4,900rpm. In addition, the engine is partnered up with a Direct-Shift CVT transmission that offers 3 modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport.