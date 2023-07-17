Traffic lights under AI surveillance to monitor reckless drivers

AI is a lot closer than you think and for drivers that love to scroll endlessly while behind the wheel, you won't be safe near traffic lights in the future.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has commenced the installation of AI-powered closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at specific traffic lights. These cameras possess the ability to record video footage of drivers' activities during red lights, the Star reported.

Motorists who frequently engage with their mobile devices while waiting for the signal to turn green should exercise caution, as mentioned in a widely shared message.

The introduction of this artificial intelligence (AI) violations detection camera system is part of a pilot project aimed at monitoring driver behaviour. What does our Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, has to say about all of this?

"It is a proof of concept", said Loke, and it was already in place before he got back into the ministry again. Earlier this month, even the Sarawak Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, stated that the state had implemented an enhanced AI violations detection camera system.

The preliminary test phase conducted at the accident-prone Merbau-Miri-Pujut traffic light junction has already yielded impressive results within a week of its deployment, effectively collecting valuable data.

Upon completion of the six-month trial period, the findings will be presented to the Sarawak Transport Ministry, which will determine the subsequent course of action (and we're guessing that it'll be maintained judging by the results).