Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong Visits Carsome Certified Lab

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong had apparently been hearing a lot about Malaysian automotive start-up CARSOME and their huge Certified Lab in Setia Alam, so he decided to pay it a visit.

There, he was greeted by the company’s top management including CARSOME Co-founder and Group CEO Eric Cheng and Regional Head of Public Affairs Leeroy Ting Kah Sing, which filled him in on the finer details of the facility’s operation as well as the CARSOME’s broader one-stop-shop approach to vehicle buying and selling for both used and new.

Like many other economic sectors, used car transactions are going through a conversion process by incorporating many elements of the digital economy in their businesses,” Wee said in a statement shared online.

“It is good to see CARSOME, with shareholders including Khazanah Nasional, Penjana Kapital, and MAVCAP, being Malaysia's first unicorn startup, valued at US$ 1 billion in 2021. Today, they are Southeast Asia's largest integrated car e-commerce platform with some 18,000 cars transacted per month,” he added.

“CARSOME has been on a mission to elevate the used car industry and create an end-to-end vehicle ownership ecosystem through data and technology. We look forward to working closely with the Minister of Transport, YB Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong to provide a convenient and trusted way of buying and selling pre-owned cars in Malaysia.

With the Ministry’s support, we want to continuously digitize and innovate the industry further to provide mobility solutions and help customers move forward with peace of mind,” said Cheng.