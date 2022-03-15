UKM Researchers Develop Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles

Japan and South Korea aren’t the only Asian countries getting in on the Hydrogen Fuel Cell hype train as researchers at our own Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) have developed two FCEVs (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles).

The duo behind this is Professor Ir. Dr. Siti Kartom Kamarudin and Associate Professor Dr Mohd Shahbudin Mastar of the UKM Fuel Cell Institute, resulting in the very catchily named UKM-FCH2HC (a boxy mini-sized SUV) and the UKM-FCH2B that’s basically a golf buggy modified to run on hydrogen.

The prototype vehicles were given a launch ceremony officiated by UKM Vice Chancellor Prof. Dato' Ts. Dr. Mohd Ekhwan Toriman and symbolises the support and commitment of UKM towards Malaysia's Low Carbon Mobility Development Plan 2021-2030 to reduce greenhouse gas up to 45 percent by 2030 and to be listed as a carbon-neutrality country by 2050.

This project began over 15 years ago, explains Siti Kartom, “with fundamental research to develop high-quality catalysts and membranes”. However, it’s only in the past 3 years that they brought together the disparate elements to develop an FCEV propulsion system with the help of some industry partners in the automotive space through the modification of electric vehicles.

The buggy’s electric drive system was replaced with a fuel cell as a power source as well as a 3kW stationary power generator that’s able to power electrical appliances. The SUV meanwhile is described as “a hybrid vehicle that combines a fuel cell and a battery in a 0.5 ratio, with each power source capable of providing a capacity of up to 10 kW, allowing the vehicle to travel further.”

Each fuel cell system is equipped with humidifiers and a water cooling system to ensure optimal thermal performance at all times. And because both vehicles will only be used on campus, their speed is limited to 60km/h - which is fine for an SUV thingy but can be pretty scary in an open-air doorless modified golf buggy.

Mohd Shabuddin added: "The quick charging time of a fuel cell hydrogen car is a significant advantage. Fully electric vehicles require seven to eight hours to charge, depending on the charging station and battery capacity. Hydrogen fuel cell cars, on the other hand, offer faster refueling times that can take less than three minutes depending on the pressure,”

"We believe in the country's direction toward greener energy, which will result in mass production of these vehicles, lowering the cost of production for road users. The recent Twelfth Malaysian Plan includes hydrogen as one of the government's renewable energy initiatives to develop hydrogen-powered vehicles, which I believe is a good start for the future of this technology," he said.

Separately, UKM Fuel Cell Institute has also been appointed as the Head of the Research Excellence Consortium Programme in the Transportation and Mobility category by the Ministry of Higher Education.