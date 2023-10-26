UMW Grantt fuels the excitement at CarTell Gymkhana Volume V with smoky tyres and thrills

On October 21st, 2023, UMW Grantt Lubricants unveiled the captivating CarTell Gymkhana Vol. V. The arena was alive with the sounds of revving engines, the scent of burning rubber, and an array of thrilled expressions from both old and new participants ready to challenge their driving finesse.

The adrenaline packed event took place between 9.30am to 4.30pm at the renowned Aylezo Speedway in Putra Park, Glenmarie Shah Alam, Selangor, which saw the gathering of automotive aficionados from various walks of life, all bound by their mutual zeal for driving.

Gymkhana stands out as a unique motorsport, defined by its swift laps on an intricate, obstacle-laden course. Participants face a maze filled with challenges, requiring an arsenal of driving strategies to conquer.

Although reminiscent of autocross, which also has cone-based challenges, gymkhana includes more complex obstacles like slaloms, sharp turns, figure-eights, and braking precision.

In this motorsport, it's not about the car's make or model but about the person behind the wheel. Even with the same vehicle, two drivers might display vastly different performances. Success in gymkhana revolves around a driver's intimate knowledge of their vehicle, mastery of the track, and sheer driving talent. It's a celebration of driving prowess more than the vehicle's capabilities as proven by the amount of various cars that were used in the event.

CarTell’s Gymkhana Volume V had two categories of vehicle participation: Showroom+ and Prepared. Vehicles in ‘Showroom+’ remain almost true to their factory release, with only minor alterations allowed, while ‘prepared’ vehicles are distinguished by their evident performance tweaks.

Carlist has always championed grassroots events that democratize motorsports, making them accessible to the masses. Reflecting this spirit, members of the CarTell Facebook community were given a discounted participation fee, a significant reduction from the standard rate.

The event saw a diverse fleet of vehicles, from iconic rear-drive machines like BMWs and old school Toyota Corollas to modern sensations like the Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ. Even a RM400k Lotus Evora S had a go on the track which brought smiles to participants and bystanders who experienced its sheer force. Notably, local front-drive legends, such as the Proton Saga Iswara and Wira, also graced the track. Ultimately, the car's brand or model wasn't the focus - the joy of driving was.

Considering the immense strain on a car's engine during a gymkhana, the importance of the right lubricant is paramount. This ensures that the car not only meets the event's rigorous demands but is also in top condition post-event. This necessity is the foundation of CarTell's enduring alliance with UMW Grantt Lubricants, ensuring peak vehicle performance alongside optimal protection.

While Volume V marked the finale for this year's Gymkhana series, fans can anticipate more action in 2024 as Carlist.my and CarTell gear up for their next thrilling motorsport adventure. Keep an eye out!