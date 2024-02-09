UMW Toyota clinches Malaysia's best-selling non-national car brand for 2023

Toyota Malaysia concluded an exceptional 2023, achieving its highest-ever sales performance and maintaining its position as the leading non-national automaker for the third consecutive year.

Throughout last year, Toyota delivered a total of 108,107 units (combination of both Toyota and Lexus), marking a significant milestone and capturing approximately 32 percent of the overall non-national market share in Malaysia.

In specific segments, Toyota excelled as the market leader in pickups, delivering 27,447 units of the Toyota HiLux, and dominated the panel van segment with the Toyota HiAce securing 100 percent of the non-national market share with 3,424 registered vehicles.

Although specific model sales figures were not provided, it's estimated that the remaining 54,703 units were distributed among sedan, hatchback, MPV, and GR Performance models, including popular ones like Vios, Yaris, Camry, Veloz, Innova, as well as the luxury-oriented Alphard, and Vellfire.

Toyota’s SUV offerings also held strong with the combined numbers of the Corolla Cross, Harrier and Fortuner accounting for 22,533, a 19.6 percent non-national market share.

Comparatively, Honda, which maintains a line up of passenger cars exclusively and doesn’t dabble in the commercial vehicle space, sold a very impressive 80,000 units in Malaysia in 2023.

As of January 2024, Toyota is reported to have delivered an additional 6,276 units for both Toyota and Lexus models. UMWT also expanded its presence by inaugurating a new 3S outlet in Nibong Tebal, aimed at improving customer service and accessibility in the region.

Furthermore, Toyota is set to unveil the next phase of its Beyond Zero initiative in the coming weeks. This event underscores Toyota's unwavering commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. During the event, UMWT will present its diverse multi-pathway mobility solutions, aligning with Malaysia's vision for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota Motor, had this to say: ”Our success is a reflection of our dedication to delivering high-quality vehicles and an unparalleled ownership journey. We appreciate the positive reception from the market and our customers, acknowledging our diverse model range and forward-thinking approaches. As we continue to set new benchmarks, our focus remains on providing meaningful and innovative mobility.”