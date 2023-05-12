UMW Toyota gunning for carbon neutrality with multi-pathway strategy

UMW Toyota is going all out towards offering low-carbon transport solutions but in a broader way.

Rather than placing all of their eggs in one basket like some companies are doing right now with EVs, Toyota Malaysia is gunning for the 'Multi-Pathway' strategy that involves expanding its offerings in terms of hybrids and beyond.

Perhaps the one Toyota model that everyone seems to be talking about right now is the brand's first full-fledged electric SUV, the Toyota bZ4X. with a number of units registered for research, it'll soon be available for purchase by private owners here in the country.

While EVs are good in terms of drastically reducing CO2 emissions, UMW Toyota realises that it's not the only solution in order to achieve carbon neutrality. Looking closer at the multi-pathway strategy, it also involves the expansion of the brand's hybrid offerings, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell EVs rather than just focusing on EVs alone.

The fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV), in particular, is currently on a trial run in Sarawak using hydrogen. Five units of the Toyota Mirai were handed over to Sarawak’s SEDC Energy and the state’s Premier Yang Amat Berhormat Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg with plans to expand the state's hydrogen economy.

UMW Toyota is also planning to expand its hybrid offerings with plans to introduce the latest Toyota Camry Hybrid to support the already popular Corolla Cross Hybrid. Not a lot of details were shared during the preview, but the Camry Hybrid is said to offer a 30% improvement in terms of fuel efficiency, which is also a step towards CO2 emission reduction.

The only thing that's missing from UMW Toyota's multi-pathway strategy is the plug-in hybrid or PHEV. Judging by how committed they are to going green, there's a good chance that they might bring in the brand's latest PHEV and probably the sexiest plug-in hybrid yet, the all-new Toyota Prius.

With all of the more eco-friendly options laid out on the table, UMW Toyota is looking at offering different solutions for different folks who have different requirements when it comes to their travels.

Perhaps a city dweller might benefit a lot more with an EV like the Toyota bZ4X, or those with a slightly tighter budget but still want to reduce their carbon footprint can opt for the hybrids like the Corolla Cross Hybrid or even the upcoming Camry Hybrid, but the best all-rounder that can tick all the right boxes particularly here in Malaysia (in our opinion) is a PHEV like the Prius.

Putting their customers first before technology, UMWT President, Datuk Ravindran K. stated, "Toyota customers come from a very diverse background, not just customers living in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, but also in East Malaysia. We believe in giving choices to customers. They will determine which green solution is best for them. We will continue to evaluate different options and introduce them as appropriate."